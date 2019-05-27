Minturn Mini Mile kids mountain bike race rescheduled to June 5

The Minturn Mini Mile mountain biking race for kids ages 5-17 debuted last year as a new series opener for the Vail Recreation District's annual summer mountain biking series, but when snowy conditions hit the new trail last week, the race had to be delayed until June 5 and will now be the second race in the series.

Vail Recreation District | Special to the Daily

Sorry kids, you’ll just have to wait a little longer.

One of the coolest kids races on the calendar got bumped last week in a spring that has seen many delays to local trail openings.

Designed specifically for kids, the Minturn Mini Mile was completed in 2017 after a large effort from local volunteers. A kids race debuted last year as the first race in the annual Vail Recreation District Summer Mountain Bike Race Series, and was limited to youth riders ages five to 17.

The plan was to have the kids race kick off the series again this year, but when a large amount of snow hit the course last week, organizers said it was not safe or responsible to hold the race.

The Minturn Mini Mile has been rescheduled to June 5 and will now be the second race in the series following Wednesday’s Eagle Ranch Classic. Registration opens at 4 p.m. and the first race will kick off at 4:45 p.m. Families are welcome to park at nearby Little Beach Amphitheater.

From the Little Beach Amphitheater parking area, spectators will have a view of the Minturn Mini Mile venue, but are also welcome to cheer kids on closer to the trail itself, which is a short walk from the parking area.

The 1.3-mile trail is on town of Minturn open space and takes hikers and bikers out of the amphitheater area and up a few switchbacks, giving users a view of Little Beach Park, the Eagle River and the Minturn cemetery. At one point, Notch Mountain and 14,009-foot Mt. of the Holy Cross come into view, offering a stunning backdrop.

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado pitched in volunteer hours create the trail, and the United Way contributed, as well. But the bulk of the work came from the Vail Valley Mountain Biking Association’s team of volunteers.

The trail’s marquee feature is a 17-foot long piece of sheet rock used to create a bridge over a small ravine.

The race will take place on a circuit course, with kids biking in a counter-clockwise direction on the trail. Distances range from two to six miles, depending on the category.

An awards ceremony will be held at Little Beach Ampitheater after the race, where the top three racers in each category will be recognized. A raffle with prizes from race series sponsors and a barbecue from Kirby Cosmo’s will round out the festivities.

Race day schedule below:

4:45 p.m. Beginner Girls 11-14, Sport Girls 8-10 – 4 loops, 4 miles

4:48 p.m. Beginner Boys 8-10, Beginner Girls 8-10 – 2 loops, 2 miles

5:30 p.m. Sport Boys 11-14, Beginner Boys 15-17 – 6 loops, 6 miles

5:31 p.m. Sport Girls 11-14, Beginner Girls 15-17 – 6 loops, 6 miles

5:32 p.m. Beginner Boys 11-14, Sport Boys 8-10 – 4 loops, 4 miles



