Mogul skiers soar at RMF Divisional Championships

Ski & Snowboard mogul skiers celebrate at Rocky Mountain Freestyle Divisional Championships last week at Copper Mountain. (Special to the Daily)



Copper Mountain’s Ore Deal moguls course saw some major action at the Rocky Mountain Freestyle Divisional Championships that took place this week.

Featuring regional freestyle skiers as young as U13s , Ski & Snowboard Club Vail men and women showed up and showed out, taking a total of seven of the top 10 spots overall and stepping up to the podiums for their respective age divisions, including a podium sweep for the U15 men and women between two days of competition.

The SSCV boys kicked off the first day with great results across the board. U17 Mylo Ornowski led the pack and stayed consistent with big air and quick edges, taking the top times and the best scores between two runs to secure himself the win.

Ornowski was followed shortly by teammate Garrett Marley in third, and U15 Jiah Cohen rounded out the top ten to take home first for his age division. Cohen was joined atop the U15 podium by teammates Ryan Stockton in second and Caden McCormick in third.

On the second day of competition, SSCV women flew down the bumps with grace and gusto. When the snow settled, U15 Elizabeth Lemley emerged as the victor overall after unveiling a back full with clean execution in both runs.

Lemley was joined at the podium by teammates Kaiya Torres and Lemon Walker who grabbed second and third for the U15s, and seventh and ninth overall. SSCV’s Reese Chapdelaine also had a great showing, with strong turns in the middle section of the course skiing into second place for the U17 age division and just outside the podium in fourth overall.

Mahlia Torres, one of only two U13s to compete, went home with a gold medal for the U13’s around her neck and showed great promise when she finished among the top 15 for the day.

“The sweeps for our U15 men and women speak to the hard training and progression our skiers have been doing throughout the season,” said SSCV’s Mogul Program Director John Dowling. “We have another week before our home RMF mogul events and then it’s on to junior nationals at the Utah Olympic Park where these athletes are looking to make a mark.”

For a list of complete results, please go to https://rockymountainfreestyle.com/ .