More than an athlete: Mikaela Shiffrin shows off guitar, singing skills

In the past couple of weeks, Mikaela Shiffrin has been to the ESPYs, gone flying with the U.S. Thunderbirds and spent some time at home in Eagle County.

On Tuesday, she showed off her skills with her rendition of “Old Fitzroy” by Dan Sultan and Missy Higgins, including a nice impression at the very beginning.

Not too bad for the most dominant woman in ski racing who’s always training — or napping.

“American Idol” auditions come through Colorado Springs on Sept. 1.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.