Mountain Recreation to host ribbon cutting ceremony at new Eagle Sports Complex

Kids in Mountain Recreation baseball and softball leagues will get to feel like big leaguers on Saturday during Opening Day at the Eagle Sports Complex.

Mountain Recreation/Special to the Daily

To celebrate the completion of the new Eagle Sports Complex concessions and restroom building, Mountain Recreation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and an Opening Day Festival from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The capital project was completed from start to finish without having to approach district taxpayers for any additional money. The project, which was overseen by Goulding Development Advisors and builder RA Nelson, came in 13% under budget, saving taxpayers over $200,000 from the initial projections.

To kick off the summer and the new Eagle Sports Complex building, Mountain Recreation will be hosting its annual baseball and softball Opening Day Festival, immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

An expected 500-plus children, their families and community members will have access to a fun-filled day of games, family activities, food and music. Mountain Recreation welcomes all members of the community to the event, regardless if you have a child playing or not.

Along with Opening Day, the Eagle Sports Complex has already been teed up to have a sold-out summer schedule. Investment in these major improvements not only serve Mountain Recreation and its offerings, but also community nonprofits, sports tourism events and tournaments from near and far.

This summer, the Eagle Complex will host 13 major events and tournaments, of which four are completely new to our community. The largest events scheduled include the Vail Shootout bringing in 105 teams over nine days and a brand-new tournament called the Triple Crown Youth Baseball World Series, which brings in 60 teams over six days.

The estimated attendance for these events exceeds 100,000 visits to the sports complex this summer. While some events are local, many of those visitors will be staying in local lodging, eating at local restaurants and shopping at our retail stores.

“This is a perfect example of when you invest in the right type of foundation, you see the return immediately. Thanks to our community for their input, our board for their vision and to our staff who made this project come to life. We can’t wait to welcome our community and the new and existing tournaments this summer,” said a Mountain Recreation press release.