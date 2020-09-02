Nathan MacKinnon is Avalanche’s ace in Game 6 against Dallas
Can Colorado force Game 7?
NHL playoff scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon quietly celebrated his 25th birthday in the Edmonton bubble Tuesday.
Without MacKinnon’s team-high plus-4 rating and two points (one goal) in Game 5’s 6-3 win on Monday, the Avalanche might have been returning to Denver on his birthday.
Instead, they’ll look for MacKinnon to again lead them offensively in another do-or-die contest Wednesday in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, who lead the series 3-2.
The winner in all five games has reached five goals, and the Avs scored six in both of their wins. If that trend continues, the best offensive player in the series — MacKinnon — greatly helps Colorado’s chances.
In 13 postseason games, MacKinnon has league-highs in points (23), assists (15), and shots (60). He is tied for second in goals (eight) and fourth in plus-minus (plus-11).
