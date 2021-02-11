New Meadow Mountain Skimo race next up in Vail Grail winter races

Meadow Mountain will be the site of the Vail Recreation Districts new Skimo race on Saturday, Feb. 20. The race is part of the Vail Grail winter race series. (John LaConte, jlaconte@vaildaily.com.



The Vail Recreation District’s Vail Grail winter races continue Saturday, Feb. 20, with the new Meadow Mountain Skimo race, the second event in the series.

The Meadow Mountain Skimo will begin at 8 a.m. with wave start times determined by race categories; exact start times will be announced closer to race day. The race course is still in the works but racers should plan on starting and finishing at the Meadow Mountain ranger station. The course will consist of an approximately 2 mile loop with around 700 vertical feet of elevation gain. Participants can choose to do one, two or three laps.

Each lap will include uphill skinning, downhill skiing and boot pack hiking. Helmets and metal edges are required for this race. Extra clothing can be stored at a tent near the finish line.

Race registration is available at http://www.vailrec.com/register. Registration is capped at 75 participants per event, so day-of registration may not be available. Cost for this race is $36 preregistered/$47 day-of for adults; and $25 preregistered/$35 day-of for students.

Pre-race bib pickup will take place at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Avon on Friday, Feb. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. Everyone who picks up their bib at Cripple Creek will be entered to win a pair of Dynafit trail running shoes.

Online registration will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. Race day bib pickup will take place at the Meadow Mountain parking lot beginning at 7 a.m.

Every registered racer will also receive a free buff.

Ahead of the race on Wednesday, Feb. 17, Vail Rec will be offering a beginner skin track clinic at Meadow Mountain taught by local backcountry enthusiast Dawes Wilson. The clinic is free, but preregistration is required and participation is limited.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols and public health orders, there will not be an after-party but race prizes will be mailed to category winners.

Next up after the Meadow Mountain Skimo, the Vail Grail moves to the Vail Nordic Center on Saturday, March 13, for the annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle, a festive and family-friendly event to close out the series and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

For questions or more information, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or sports@vailrec.com.