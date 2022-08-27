New Vail Grind mountain bike race set for Aug. 31

The Block & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series concludes this Wednesday with the brand new Vail Grind race at Vail Mountain.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series concludes with an exciting new race on Vail Mountain. The Vail Grind, set for this Wednesday, Aug. 31, is expected to live up to its name as racers grind up Vail Mountain for the first time since 2015.

Racers will begin at Mountain Plaza at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village and race along a combination of dirt road and single track, with distances ranging from 1 mile for the youngest riders to 11.5 miles for pro and expert racers. Visit vailrec.com for course descriptions and a map.

The official shop of the Vail Grind is Venture Sports , who will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. Races start at 4:30 p.m. for youth bikers, 5:30 p.m. for sport and beginner categories, and 5:50 p.m. for pro and expert categories. After the race, athletes are encouraged to head over to the Vail Golf Club for a series wrap after-party.

There will be free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company for racers 21 and older. A buffet dinner will be provided for all racers, and awards will be handed out to the top three finishers in each category for the Vail Grind. Individual and team series champions for the 2022 season will also be announced and a raffle blowout to celebrate the end of a great season will conclude the festivities.

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $20 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.