NHL is officially back in business; Avs to report to Edmonton for 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL is back in business — without fans.

The league and its players’ association on Friday finalized a collective bargaining agreement extension and ratified protocols of the return-to-play plan in hub cities Edmonton and Toronto for the 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs.

The moves pave the way for training camps to open Monday in 24 cities.

The Avalanche and the 11 other Western Conference playoff teams will report to Edmonton on July 26, where they will play games before no fans at Rogers Arena. The Eastern Conference teams will play at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The NHL previously said the first games will begin Aug. 1. The Avalanche, which is among eight teams with byes to the best-of-five play-in round, will play St. Louis on Aug. 2, Dallas on Aug. 5 and Vegas on Aug. 8 for Western Conference seeding purposes only.

