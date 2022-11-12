No. 16 Battle Mountain takes on No. 2 Northfield in 4A state title game

First half

35:40 – Jack Freimann takes it off the bounce and belts it into the left side of the net from the penalty circle to give Northfield an early 1-0 advantage.

27:41 – Ezequiel Alvarez makes a diving save. Huskies look good on their end — crisp passing, good spacing, etc., — but Northfield has exploited the defense with a couple of big, costly clears.

21:54 – Alexis Dozal chases a ball he probably had no business going after all the way to the sideline, further proof that the underdogs from Battle Mountain came to fight and look like they will scrap for every last opportunity. Good stuff — now let’s see if they can turn the time of possession battle into points.

19:13 – Daniel Sanchez’s shot on goal from the wing just misses the top left corner of the net.

18:45 – Jonathan Espinoza peppers Zander Kosmas with another shot; the goalie catches it.

Support Local Journalism Donate



15:30 – Ren Garfield knees it ahead to himself from just past midfield. Looked like Alvarez felt he could meet the junior near the top of the box, but Garfield made a nice anticipation, bumping it over and to the left as the goalie could only turn and watch the game’s second goal roll into the net. 2-0 Nighthawks.

12:00 – Temperature dropping as the sun goes down, and the field is getting slicker. A lot of players sliding around on both teams as they try to cut upfield.

11:37 – Jakob Methvin’s grounder is wrapped up by Kosmas. The freshman assisted on the overtime goal on Wednesday for the Huskies.

1:11 – Arturo Aguilar almost pokes the ball past Kosmas, who pins it against the post. 2-0 lead for Northfield at the half.