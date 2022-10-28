No. 8 North Fork takes down Vail Mountain School volleyball

There was a big crowd on hand Friday night at VMS as the Gore Rangers hosted No. 8-ranked North Fork (15-5).

The only two teams that should probably ever matchup for a “Dig for Pink” breast cancer awareness-themed league contest are probably the Miners and the Gore Rangers. That’s what was on-tap Friday afternoon in Vail, as 2A No. 8 North Fork (16-5) — coming off of a 3-2 loss Tuesday to No. 7 Vail Christian (16-3) — paid a visit to VMS for the Gore Rangers final home game of the regular season.

Two Gore Rangers go up for a block during Friday’s game against North Fork in Vail.

After falling behind early in the first set, Vail Mountain’s Skye Karsh went high from the middle of the court and then deceived everyone by dropping her top-spin spike right over the net. The fazed Miner defense mishandled it, but led 6-5. The home team tied it one play later, but the 6-6 draw was their last high point. The Miners proceeded on an 11-4 run, building a lead that lasted until their 25-16 victory.

Sofia Brunner takes a shot during Friday’s game against North Fork.

It was a different story in the second for the Gore Rangers, who jumped out to a 4-1 lead. Each time the Miners attempted to claim the pole position, VMS responsed. The first came from Elizabeth Pratt, whose wrap-around left-handed touch-spike danced off of North Fork’s star outside hitter Kacie McCollum to make it 5-4. McCollum’s spring on the left-side was problematic for the Gore Rangers throughout the game, but in the second set, VMS’s offensive aggression ruled the day.

Pribamsky served VMS through a 6-0 run and to its biggest lead, 11-5. North Fork would claw back, however, tying the game at 16-16 on the strength of Delilah Vasquez’s serving. Then it was Karsh’s turn to be one step ahead, drawing one down the line to maintain the lead. She tried to do the same when it was 18-18, but her blocked spike handed the Miners their first advantage of the set.

In the clutch, it was back and forth until another Karsh kill made it 22-21, and the school’s lower grade students who’d been dismissed early to add to the pink-adorned crowd started to get wild with belief.

Four plays later, a Pribramsky ace gave the home team the 25-22 win.

Sophie Vardaman hits the ball over the net during the first set of Friday’s game against North Fork in Vail.

VMS outside hitter Lili Tonazzi’s ace drew the Gore Rangers to within four, 18-14, in the third set, a game North Fork controlled from start to finish. The Miners’ Rylee Osborn’s low, hard serves especially stifled VMS late. The senior libero’s 6-0 serving run put her squad on the doorstep, and McCollum knocked another one home for the 25-15 victory and 2-1 overall advantage.

Elizabeth Pratt and Quincy Pribramsky, both of VMS, play defense during a the first set against North Fork on Friday in Vail.

North Fork appeared eager to avoid a late-night return to Hotchkiss, going up 5-0 in the fourth. From there, they built a 16-8 lead. The Gore Rangers, however, wouldn’t yield their court early, clawing back to 19-14 and eventually 21-19 before the visitors called for time. Ultimately, a couple of close out-of-bounds calls went in the Miners’ favor, stunting VMS’s momentum en route to a 25-20 Miner route.

With the loss, VMS moves to 9-11 with a final regular season game at North Park on Saturday.