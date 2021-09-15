No rest for CU Buffs football, which welcomes another Power 5 opponent in Minnesota

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard runs for a short gain against Texas A&M in the first half Saturday in Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

Colorado tight end Brady Russell spent part of Sunday reviewing the Buffaloes’ loss to Texas A&M from the day before.

“After that, I forgot about the game,” he said. “I moved on pretty quick.”

He and the Buffaloes have no choice.

While CU (1-1) came painfully close to knocking off then-No. 5 Texas A&M and the sting of the 10-7 loss will linger, there’s another major obstacle in the Buffaloes’ way this week.

Read more via The Denver Post.