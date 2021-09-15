No rest for CU Buffs football, which welcomes another Power 5 opponent in Minnesota
After loss to Texas A&M, Colorado to host Minnesota
Brian Howell
The Denver Post
The Denver Post
Colorado tight end Brady Russell spent part of Sunday reviewing the Buffaloes’ loss to Texas A&M from the day before.
“After that, I forgot about the game,” he said. “I moved on pretty quick.”
He and the Buffaloes have no choice.
While CU (1-1) came painfully close to knocking off then-No. 5 Texas A&M and the sting of the 10-7 loss will linger, there’s another major obstacle in the Buffaloes’ way this week.
Read more via The Denver Post.
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.