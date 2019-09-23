No weights? No problem: Lindsey Vonn squats while holding her 80-pound dog named Bear

Lindsey Vonn might be retired from ski racing, but she is still staying in shape promoting Project Rock, a partnership between Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour — “Home to the hardest workers in the room.”

She’s also created a cosmetic line in partnership with Chase Bank while continuing to focus on her foundation, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation, giving the future women of the world “the confidence to move mountains.”

On Sunday, Vonn shared an Instagram video of herself squatting with her 80-pound dog named Bear. “No weights? No problem!” the caption reads. In the background is Lucy, seemingly spotting her mom.

