Nordic Town Series and CHSSL races results

Nordic racers gather eagerly at the start line for the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Nordic Town Series on Jan. 26.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic Town series continued to thrive last week as 5-kilometer, 2.5-kilometer, and 1-kilometer races were contested by 47 youngsters at the Vail Nordic Center on Jan. 26. Cyrus Creasy tuned himself up for a weekend of CHSSL races by winning the 5-kilometer race by 26 seconds over Mason Cruz-Adam. Gracen Kennedy was the first female finisher, coming in just five seconds behind Cruz-Adam. The next Nordic Town Series event takes place Feb. 9 at Maloit Park in Minturn, with races starting at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Colorado High School Ski League races lived up to their billing Saturday at Maloit Park. Ferguson St. John stayed undefeated on the year, winning both classic and skate mass starts. Rose Horning accomplished a similar feat for Lake County on the girls side. Teams travel to Leadville for a non-state qualifier relay event this Saturday on the trails of Colorado Mountain College’s Timberline Campus.

In Alpine action, Eagle Valley’s Lexi Ornstein just missed the podium in fourth place, with Robin Pavelich leading Battle Mountain in the girls giant slalom at Beaver Creek last Friday. Annabel Dorf was the top Vail Mountain School skier, finishing in eighth. A Summit sweep on the boys side couldn’t be thwarted by Aaron Galehr of Battle Mountain, who finished in fourth place, with teammate Alex Armistead close behind in fifth. Freshman Kristian Popov led Vail Mountain School with his 10th-place finish.

Nordic Town Series Podiums 1-Kilometer 1. Tucker Moore – 7:25 2. Lyla Helt – 8:26 3. Roman Sawyer – 8:40 2.5-Kilometer 1. Tyler Ciluzzi, 10:23 2. Keira Sypniewski – 10:24 3. Kolt Sypniewski – 10:34 5-Kilometer 1. Cyrus Creasy – 13:08 2. Mason Cruz-Adam – 13:34 3. Gracen Kennedy – 13:39

Cyrus Creasy of Vail Mountain School, in blue, gets out hard in the classic mass start race Saturday at Maloit Park. To his right is eventual winner of both the classic and skate events, Ferguson St. John of Eagle Valley High School.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

CHSSL Girls Results – Maloit Park, Jan. 29 3K Classic Team results (top three plus local teams) 1. Lake County – 162 2. Middle Park – 160 2. Summit – 160 5. Battle Mountain – 144 9. Eagle Valley – 114 12. Vail Mountain – 60 Individual results (podium finishers) 1. Rose Horning, LCHS, 8:02.7 2. Sylvia Brower, MPHS, 8:28.7 3. Sophia Bertonneau, SUM, 8:32.5 5K Skate Team results (top three plus local teams) 1. Lake County – 174 2. Summit – 167 3. Middle Park – 145 3. Battle Mountain – 145 10. Eagle Valley – 109 12. Vail Mountain – 61 Individual results (podium finishers) 1. Rose Horning, LCHS, 14:15.6 2. Sophia Bertonneau, SUM, 15:13.8 3. Elona Greene, LCHS, 15:15.4