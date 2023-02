Nordic Town Series brings 100 athletes to Maloit Park

Athletes at the start of the Nordic Town Series races on Jan. 25 at Maloit Park.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

It was exciting to see over 100 Nordic skiers take part in the January 25 Nordic Town Series races at Maloit Park in Minturn, hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV). Distances included 1.5K, 3k and 5k races. The final Nordic Town Series races of the season will take place on Saturday, March 25 starting at 10 a.m. with 3k, 5k and 20k event options (location is still TBD but will be either Maloit Park in Minturn or the Vail Nordic Center in Vail).

Full results are available on VailDaily.com.