Nordic Town Series Day 1 results from Maloit Park in Minturn

Lucy Perkins leads Gracen Kennedy and Claire Chimileski up the big climb on the 2.5-kilometer skate course at the Nordic Town Series race hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail at Maloit Park in Minturn on Tuesday.



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic Town Series kicked off two days of competition at Maloit Park in Minturn on Tuesday. Nordic U14 and younger racers took to the socially distanced track with steep uphills and downhills for Day 1 of racing on Tuesday. The event is split into two days to allow for more athletes to compete and is capped at 75 athletes per day. Athletes in U16 and above compete Wednesday in a 5K race.

“Nordic U14 and under athletes (year of birth 2007 and younger) were excited to don their Arrigoni Woods and Nature Valley sponsored bibs once again to compete in Day 1 of the second Nordic Town Series race of the season on Tuesday,” race organizers said.

Results

Female U14

1 Perkins Lucy SSCV 7:11

2 Kennedy Gracen SSCV 7:12

3 Chimileski Claire SSCV 7:41

4 Sypniewski Keira SSCV 8:49

5 Bennett Priscilla SSCV 10:13

Female U12

1 Lombardi Katie SSCV 9:05

2 Pyke Eliza SSCV 10:34

3 Provencher Caroline SSCV 11:08

4 Elton Isla SSCV 11:35

Female U10

1 Kennedy Libba Jayne SSCV 10:08

Female U8

1 Robison Georgia SSCV 9:45

2 Kanova Isabella SSCV 10:30

Male U14

1 Reynolds Henry SSCV 7:11

2 Rippeth Grady SSCV 8:32

3 Rippeth Cooper SSCV 8:45

4 Boyd Breck SSCV 9:03

5 Current Alex SSCV 9:07

6 Strazan Liam SSCV 9:20

7 Reynolds Luke SSCV 9:23

8 Grimmer Sam SSCV 9:57

9 Cruz-Abrams Owen SSCV 11:38

Male U12

1 Kan Peter SSCV 8:19

2 Boyd Tyson SSCV 9:22

3 Bennett Freedom SSCV 9:30

4 Sypniewski Kolt SSCV 10:18

5 Shiao Logan SSCV 10:35

6 Methvin Lukas SSCV 10:38

7 Ciluzzi Tyler SSCV 10:55

8 Robison Graham SSCV 11:43

9 Current Ethan SSCV 11:45

Male U10

1 Ciluzzi Hudson SSCV 12:33

Male U8

1 Bangston Bradley SSCV 18:50

For more information, visit skiclubvail.org.