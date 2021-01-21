Nordic Town Series Day 2 results from Maloit Park in Minturn

Andrew Kostick, of the Eagle Valley High School Nordic team, chases Will Bentley, of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, up one of the final climbs on Wednesday’s 5K skate race at Maloit Park in Minturn. (Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Special to the Daily)



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s two-day Nordic Town Series races wrapped up Wednesday with U16 and older athletes from the club and local high schools at the Maloit Park Nordic track in Minturn. The 5K socially distanced race rounds out two days of racing after U14 and younger racers took to the course Tuesday.

The event was split into two days to allow more athletes to compete, capping the number of competitors at 75 athletes per day.

Results

Male 5K

1St JohnFerguson EVHS12:25

2Middaugh Sullivan BMHS12:42

3Dennis AriBMHS12:43

4Duffy AidanEVHS13:05

5Bennett TRUESSCV13:13

6Schmidt ReinerSSCV13:49

7Brunner WillVMS13:50

8Bergsten LukasEVHS13:53

9Bentley WillSSCV 13:58

10Larson CJBMHS14:04

11Sullivan FinnSSCV14:05

12Weathers ColeEVHS14:11

13Moody NateEVHS14:20

14Lombardi AndrewSSCV 14:22

15Woods JackieEVHS14:26

16Moehring GarretBMHS14:28

17Kostick AndrewEVHS14:30

18Creasy CyrusSSCV14:35

19NielsenBrodyEVHS14:43

20Clay HumphriesEVHS14:57

21Drever JakeEVHS15:11

22Farrell SeamusBMHS15:33

23Yoder Zachary EVHS15:34

24Krueger TheoBMHS15:41

25Krueger HaydenBMHS16:02

26Gavin BrewsterBMHS16:58

27Ross KyleBMHS17:12

28Grundberg EliBMHS17:15

29Lindall Jacob BMHS19:24

30Blair TylerEVHS20:16

31Blair Dylan EVHS21:16

32Mather CadeEVHS22:45

33Noble KendallBMHS25:05:00

Female 5K

1Wright CassidySSCV15:10

2Glackin IsabelSSCV15:40

3Blair Samantha EVHS16:23

4Hendricks Keely SSCV 17:02

5Smith Presley BMHS17:07

6Beiche AddisonBMHS17:24

7Kiehl LindseyBMHS18:26

8Johnson CamiVMS18:40

9Kelly QuinnVMS18:50

10St John JustineEVHS18:51

11Bergsten AvaEVHS18:52

12Moody BrynnEVHS19:21

13Weathers CaitlynEVHS19:35

14Marsh AddisonEVHS22:47

For more information, visit skiclubvail.org.