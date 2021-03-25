Nordic Town Series ends with Wilson Cup
Last weekend’s Wilson Cup at Maloit Park marked the final Nordic Town Series of the season.
Nordic Town Series host Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is grateful for the series’ sponsors, Arrigoni Woods and Nature Valley. Athletes had the option to race either the 20-kilometer, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer, or the 1.5-kilometer freestyle race. The 5-kilometer race was for athletes with a 2007 or younger year of birth, and the 1.5-kilometer race was for athletes with a 2011 or younger year of birth.
20K
- Sylvan Ellefson 51:03:00
- ParkerMcDonald51:07:00
- Nick Sterling 51:07:00
- JoshuaSmith 51:09:00
- WillBentley 51:30:00
- TRUETTBENNETT51:30:00
- Kevin Hochtl 54:01:00
- Sarah Ellefson 56:00:00
- KarlHochtl 58:02:00
- Lucy Perkins 1:01:39
- Gracen Kennedy 1:04:00
- Sarah Hochtl 1:04:10
- MuellerPeter 1:07:16
- DanReynolds 1:07:18
- Jenny Hochtl 1:08:06
10K
- Keely Hendricks 33:12
- Claire Chimileski 33:47
5K
- Henry Reynolds 21:00
- Alex Current 23:40
- FREEDOM BENNETT 24:02
- Cooper Rippeth 24:08
- Peter Kan 24:33
- Keira Sypniewski 25:20
- Grady Rippeth 27:11
- Tyler Ciluzzi 27:45
- Liam Strazan 27:50
- CarolineProvencher 29:48
- Owen Cruz-Abrams 30:30
- Ethan Current 30:31
- Logan Shiao 31:42
- IslaElton 31:50
- GrahamRobison 31:57
- KoltSypniewski 32:02
- Tennyson Sipes 32:17
- LukasMethvin 33:00
- HudsonCiluzzi 35:44
- JoannaKent 39:38
1.5K
- Georgia Robison 8:36
- Cameron Taylor 9:59
- Xavier Olsen 10:07
- Flynn Moser 10:15
- Olivia Current 11:21
- Carter Olsen 11:47
- VivienneO’Brien 12:45
- Oskar Sterling 14:50
- Ryder Ellefson 28:00
- ImogenPepper 28:21