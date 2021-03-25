Nordic Town Series ends with Wilson Cup

Lucy Perkins skates through the stadium on one of six laps to complete the 20-kilometer Wilson Cup Nordic Town Series race on Saturday at Maloit Park. (Special to the Daily)



Last weekend’s Wilson Cup at Maloit Park marked the final Nordic Town Series of the season.

Nordic Town Series host Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is grateful for the series’ sponsors, Arrigoni Woods and Nature Valley. Athletes had the option to race either the 20-kilometer, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer, or the 1.5-kilometer freestyle race. The 5-kilometer race was for athletes with a 2007 or younger year of birth, and the 1.5-kilometer race was for athletes with a 2011 or younger year of birth.

20K

Sylvan Ellefson 51:03:00 ParkerMcDonald51:07:00 Nick Sterling 51:07:00 JoshuaSmith 51:09:00 WillBentley 51:30:00 TRUETTBENNETT51:30:00 Kevin Hochtl 54:01:00 Sarah Ellefson 56:00:00 KarlHochtl 58:02:00 Lucy Perkins 1:01:39 Gracen Kennedy 1:04:00 Sarah Hochtl 1:04:10 MuellerPeter 1:07:16 DanReynolds 1:07:18 Jenny Hochtl 1:08:06

10K

Keely Hendricks 33:12 Claire Chimileski 33:47

5K

Henry Reynolds 21:00 Alex Current 23:40 FREEDOM BENNETT 24:02 Cooper Rippeth 24:08 Peter Kan 24:33 Keira Sypniewski 25:20 Grady Rippeth 27:11 Tyler Ciluzzi 27:45 Liam Strazan 27:50 CarolineProvencher 29:48 Owen Cruz-Abrams 30:30 Ethan Current 30:31 Logan Shiao 31:42 IslaElton 31:50 GrahamRobison 31:57 KoltSypniewski 32:02 Tennyson Sipes 32:17 LukasMethvin 33:00 HudsonCiluzzi 35:44 JoannaKent 39:38

1.5K