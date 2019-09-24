Not ready to give up a sport? Mountain Rec offers adult sports leagues this winter
Registration ends Sept. 26 for hockey, soccer and volleyball
Since 1980, Mountain Recreation has been operating under the belief that everybody deserves to be healthy and happy. Mountain Rec has expanded over the years and includes three large indoor facilities, athletic fields, outdoor activity areas as well as a variety of recreational programs and services — including its adult leagues.
With winter approaching, Mountain Rec is offering a variety of adult sports leagues, with registration closing Thursday, Sept. 26, and the seasons kicking off in October.
Leagues include:
- Men’s, women’s and co-ed hockey in Eagle
- Indoor soccer in Edwards
- Volleyball in Gypsum
“Personally, I think it’s an excellent opportunity, especially if you enjoy competition and socializing,” said Ottalie Carlin, a longtime ice hockey goalie in Mountain Rec leagues. “It’s an opportunity to get out of the house, do something physical and do something gratifying to you. And it’s so much fun.”
Carlin, who started playing hockey in Vail when there was only one ladies team she could join in the early 2000s, enjoys skiing and bicycling, but those are independent sports.
“There’s a competitive side of me that enjoys the game,” she said of playing on a hockey team. “The social aspect that goes with it is after practices or games, oftentimes we’ll all meet and have a cocktail together.”
Christian Bruce started playing soccer in Mountain Rec leagues when it was still WECMRD. He played in high school, but an injury cut his career short.
“Lots of times I don’t have a team, but last indoor season I walked in and saw a team that needed players and joined them,” he said. “They were super cool, like family.”
Both Bruce and Carlin enjoy the competitive spirit of playing sports and appreciate Mountain Rec providing the opportunity in a safe, fair space.
“Mountain Rec does a good job of having refs that keep the games in line,” Bruce said.
For more information and to register for a Mountain Rec adult sports league, visit http://www.mountainrec.org. Mountain Rec also has offerings for local youth.
Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.
