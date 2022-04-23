Nuggets on brink of elimination





As the turnovers compounded, the frustration mounted, and Denver’s season flipped to life support.

The Nuggets collapsed late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s white-knuckle affair vs. Golden State, falling 118-113, to move to the brink of elimination. Down 3-0 to the Warriors, Denver will try and extend its season in Sunday’s do-or-die Game 4.

The Nuggets trailed 114-111 with 2:15 remaining before a shot clock violation, offensive charge and another turnover derailed their momentum. As has been a problem all series, the Nuggets turned it over 18 times for 19 Warrior points. The Warriors capitalized on a crucial offensive rebound before the turnovers flooded their chances.

“I’ll say this, man,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our group.”

