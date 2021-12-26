Nuggets weathering the storm until Jamal Murray returns

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets walks with his arm around head coach Michael Malone at the close of the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

OKLAHOMA CITY – Let’s end the speculation right now. Jamal Murray’s return isn’t imminent.

Despite the tantalizing videos of Murray going through his pre-game routine ahead of most games, the injured point guard won’t be back by January or February, according to Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Speaking on Altitude, the team’s flagship radio station, Malone said he came across a report suggesting he’d be back by February.

“I was laughing, and I was (ticked) off at the same time because that’s just irresponsible,” Malone said.

The Nuggets’ brain trust has gone to great lengths to insulate Murray from any undue pressure. They don’t want him thinking he needs to rush himself to fulfill some arbitrary timeframe. Murray will return when Murray’s ready.

A month ago in Phoenix, which would’ve been barely seven months since tearing his left ACL, Murray followed Malone into his pre-game news conference. Before the mundane back-and-forth ensued with traveling media, Murray belted out a plea for his coach.

“Play me!” he said.

