Observations from Broncos’ blowout of Vikes

Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd breaks up a pass intended for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy during the first half of an NFL preseason game Saturday in Minneapolis.

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Twelve observations from the Broncos’ 33-6 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday:

1. Everybody who played for the Broncos saw at least eight snaps. Out of 60 snaps on offense, the leaders were left guard Netane Muti (37) and center Lloyd Cushenberry, left tackle Calvin Anderson, center Austin Schlottmann and right tackle Quinn Bailey (all 30). At quarterback, it was Brett Rypien (23), Drew Lock (20) and Teddy Bridgewater (19). Among the projected Week 1 starters, Cushenberry led the way, followed by right guard Graham Glasgow/right tackle Bobby Massie (20 apiece), receivers Jerry Jeudy (15) and KJ Hamler (13) and tight end Noah Fant (eight).

2. Coach Vic Fangio’s decision to sit his top defensive players except for cornerback Pat Surtain II was a benefit for others. Out of 66 snaps, 11 players had at least 30 snaps, led by safeties P.J. Locke (64) and Caden Sterns (54). Down three safeties after Trey Marshall’s opening-kickoff sprained ankle, Locke and Sterns led the Broncos with six tackles apiece. Surtain played 20 snaps.

3. The Broncos had eight explosive plays (rush of at least 12 yards/pass of at least 16) — three rushes and five passes — compared to only three for the Vikings (two rushes and one pass). The Broncos’ explosive plays were rushes of 13 (Javonte Williams), 18 (Royce Freeman) and 17 (Damarea Crockett) yards and catches of 25 and 80 (Hamler), 33 (Jeudy), 22 (tight end Eric Saubert) and 17 (receiver Trinity Benson) yards.

4. When Lock and Bridgewater were in the game, the Broncos used five personnel groupings. The most popular was 2WR-1RB-2TE (12 snaps). Lock and Bridgewater had at least two tight ends on the field for a combined 18 snaps.

Read more via The Denver Post .