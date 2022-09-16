Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz

Seven Off Piste Aquatics masters swimmers swam across San Francisco Bay from Alcatraz on Aug. 7 in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim event.

On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.

“This was a very unique experience,” Karl Edgerton, who was making his fifth crossing and had family watching from a motor boat (and wrapped in warm blankets) stated.

“Knowing that prisoners had attempted this crossing added to the mystique of our adventure.”

“We had a great time — lots of smiles,” head coach Katie Glenn stated in an email, noting it was the first time for four of the seven team members.

Glenn added that one of the impetuses for doing the event was to celebrate Heather Gilmartin’s 50th birthday — which was delayed for two years because of COVID.

“Katie always encourages us to get out of the pool and into open water,” Gilmartin stated.

“The Alcatraz swim is famous and for good reason. The water was cold(ish), waves were big(ish) and the sights were amazing.”

The water temperature hovered between 58-64 degrees in the bay. Due to tide coming in, the group didn’t swim into aquatic park, but went down to pier 1.5, which increased the effort to approximately 3 miles. Gilmartin and Edgerton both said the team is already planning its next big swim.

“Our plan is to dream up and conquer a new swimming challenge each year,” Edgerton said, adding that, as the only male, he hopes to encourage other guys to join next year.

After waking up early on Aug. 7, the team met in the hotel lobby, took an Uber to the pier in darkness, received a safety chat and hopped on a boat headed to the infamous island. The foggy air was intimidating, according to Margaret Ritz.

“There was a nervous and anxious energy in the air,” she stated.

After plopping into the frigid waters, the team gathered for a quick picture before setting off.

The Off Piste Aquatics members snap a quick photo before embarking on a swim from Alcatraz Island across San Francisco Bay.

“It quickly became an individual journey as your head was submerged into the dark cold and forced you into your own thoughts,” Ritz said.

Kate Allan found the water to be “pretty murky.”

“You could not see further than your hands,” she recalled.

“It worked for me as I couldn’t see any creatures below and with it my imagination run to the great white shark that it could be lurking in the shadows,” Ritz chimed in.

The group swam toward the farthest pier nearest to the Bay Bridge.

“The fastest group was able to stop and chat and enjoy the scenery quite a bit,” Ritz detailed.

“It was a majestic view. It was almost magical to see a new building appear with the clearing fog every time you picked your head up for a direction check.”

“It was special to occasionally stop and take in the San Francisco skyline and bridges from the middle of the bay,” added Allan.

“I have wanted to do the swim from Alcatraz since I was a child,” Kate Power wrote in an email. She grew up visiting San Francisco frequently and has toured Alcatraz many times — her favorite part of the tour is when possible escapes from Alcatraz are discussed.

“It was such a thrill to jump off the boat into the San Francisco Bay and actually make it to the city by water,” she wrote.

“Katie Glenn is such an amazing cheerleader that I never doubted my success. I feel so lucky to have met such great swimming friends in Vail!”

Joey Roberts is no stranger to the ocean, having been brought up in Australia, and finds that when she’s swimming in it, the tides and currents don’t cause her “heart to race — it calms down.”

“I feel so happy in the ocean, and San Francisco Bay is such an incredible place to swim,” she stated.

“We had all trained for so long and were so prepared.”

Roberts was pleased with how she felt physiologically during the swim, as well.

“Off Piste Aquatics coaches Katie and Jimmy bring out the best in us,” she continued. “Not only did I swim in the ocean, but I swam well — strong both physically and mentally.”

With the yellow caps of Glenn, Power and Edgerton in sight — as well as the towers of Bay Bridge — Roberts found herself in the athletic flow state… literally.

“Right arm followed by left arm. Easy flow,” she chronicled. “The last sighting point came up almost too quickly.”

As the team neared the end, the sight of family and friends on the final pier gave a needed adrenaline boost.

“It was sure joy and excitement that gave the final push,” Ritz stated.

“The kayaker near to me may have yelled “shark” to keep me moving but I’ll never turn him in as he was my beacon in the currents.”

Afterward, the crew took advantage of a farmer’s market to refuel.

Ritz, who said she’s never done any sort of competitive long-distance swimming, highlighted the “strong, calm and supportive” nature of the entire Off Piste team through the event.

“Off-piste swim team is aptly named, but I would add to the definition that it’s all about the adventure and getting out there and doing it,” she stated.

“While there is a competitive aspect to it, everyone in the group has a sense of humor and a sense of fun.”