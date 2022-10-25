Olympian Tess Johnson leads Girl PowHER event at Homestake Peak School

Tess Johnson hangs out with middle schoolers at Homestake Peak School in Avon on Monday.

Spending most of the winter traversing Europe and living out of a suitcase is probably listed somewhere in the job description fine print for U.S. Ski and Snowboard athletes. Before local World Cup mogul skier Tess Johnson departs for her seventh full season, however, she’s going above and beyond the call to do her part inspiring the next generation of on-snow stars. The 2018 Olympian made a visit to Homesteak Peak School in Avon on Monday for a Girl PowHER meeting.

A Homestake Peak middle school student poses with Olympian Tess Johnson’s jacket and skis during Johnson’s Monday visit to the school for a Girl PowHER event.

“Going to Homestake Peak School GirlPowHER yesterday was so fun!” Johnson stated in an email. “I haven’t been able to hang with the girls in person in awhile because of COVID and my travels, but it was really heartwarming for me to see them so excited to try on my Olympic gear and watch videos of mogul skiing.”

On Monday, Olympic mogul skier Tess Johnson visited Homestake Peak School for a Girl PowHER event. Johnson hung out with the middle school girls, helping them create goal maps and letting them try on her Team USA gear.

Girl PowHER is a YouthPower365 program for middle school girls that “seeks to empower through community and encourage relationships with self and others through meaningful service, enrichment and adventure activities.” In May of 2020, Johnson won U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Team Athletes Giving Back Award for her involvement in Girl PowHER ; her charitable cause was awarded a $5,000 grant. She also visited Berry Creek Middle School students in April of 2021 for a similar event.

During Monday’s visit, Johnson spent quality time hanging out with the girls, helping them to craft individual goal maps — complete with short-term goals and plans to persevere through potential obstacles. Johnson said the girls’ dreams ranged from professional athlete to business owner to going sky-diving to getting into college. ”

Homestake Peak School students show off their goal maps made during a Girl PowHER event on Monday.

“I had so much fun and I hope they did too,” the 22-year-old skier said.

Johnson’s engagement with local fans isn’t over yet, either. Before she heads to Finland for the Ruka World Cup opener on Dec. 3-4, she’s hosting a poster-signing cocktail event at The Inn at Riverwalk from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday. The former SSCV athlete will be signing custom posters for $5; Mountain Fish House will be serving drinks for purchase. There will also be some of Johnson’s old U.S. Ski Team gear for sale — her social media pages contain a sneak peak of a few items she’ll be bringing. All of the proceeds from gear and posters will go to Girl PowHER.

“While I love going to visit the girls in their schools, my dream would be to all go skiing together,” Johnson said. “Some of the girls have never even skied before, and if we could make that happen with the funds raised from this event, it would be a massive success! I couldn’t do this without Youth Power 365, the Inn at Riverwalk and so many other incredible people in the valley who have supported both me and this cause.”