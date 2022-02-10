Olympic minute: Jacobellis and Tierney hunt for a bike thief, Schleper poses with a ‘panda’ and more
Social media snapshots and other quick-hitting newsbytes from inside the Games
- Sarah Schleper, who wrote the first “Postcards from Beijing,” published in the Vail Daily on Feb. 10, sent home more pictures of her Olympic experience on Thursday as well.
- Sarah Schleper can’t stop yet, though. While there is no local connection to Brazilian cross-country skier Jaqueline Mourao — other than age if we really want to stretch the connection with Schleper — her story is one of those fascinating Olympic odysseys that everyone should know about. Mourao, the flagbearer for Brazil at the 2014 Sochi Games, is 46-years-young and competing in her eighth Olympic Games in China. The professional cyclist mountain biked in three summer Games, starting with Athens in 2004. A year after that first Games, she was introduced to the diagonal striding sport, entering her first cross-country ski race at the age of 29. Just a year later, she was in Torino, competing in Nordic skiing. Since then, she has won a Pan American bronze from 2019 and earned three NorAm Cup podium. She looked spry finishing Thursday’s 10-kilometer classic.
- Meghan Tierney spent her remaining days in Beijing soaking up views of the Great Wall, playing Phase 10, cheering on the male snowboardcross athletes and testing the weight of Lindsey Jacobellis’s gold medal. An Instagram story photo showing her gratitude for Team USA in supplying athletes with bikes is followed by a picture of her and Jacobellis looking for the perpetrator who apparently stole it.
- Zoe Kalapos showed love to roommate Chloe Kim after the 21-year-old repeated as the Olympic snowboarding halfpipe champion this week.
- After a 15th-place finish in the super-G, River Radamus is centering his mind on the giant slalom, which goes down Feb. 13 in Beijing (Feb. 12 in Colorado). The date is significant, as Radamus will celebrate his 24th birthday on the 12th. On Thursday night, he posted pictures of his training as well as an epic VR battle between Alpine teammates Tricia Mangan and A.J. Hurt.