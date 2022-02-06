Olympic minute: Sunday, Feb. 6

Tess Johnson turned to writing to process the pain of missing out on competing at the Olympics amidst the most successful year of her career. In a personal essay published in People, Johnson used the movie Ratatouille as a metaphor to express how she has worked through the complex emotions towards her the situation, her teammates and the sport she loves in general.

“Although I did not lose someone I love that day, I lost my Olympic dream, which meant everything to me,” Johnson wrote.

“I would come to feel many emotions over the next three weeks: betrayal, anger, depression, hope, love, gratitude, grief. But in that moment, all I felt was pain, pulsing up and down my body as if I’d just been stabbed in the heart. My life for the past 12 years, up until “the call,” suddenly felt pointless. And in that moment, I can honestly say that I wanted to die.”

The essay drips with introspection as Johnson expresses a love for her teammates but desire for her truth to be known.

“The next morning, I made a social media post explaining the complex situation as best I could, sticking up for myself, and speaking my truth,” she wrote about her Instagram post made Jan. 18 which has over 2,400 likes.

“The response was overwhelming. Easily over 500 messages of love, support, anger, and confusion on my behalf flooded my profile. While they did lift my spirits, I couldn’t help but think of my teammates who did qualify. Would all this public opinion ruin their Olympic experience? Do they now feel undeserving of the spots they earned? Did I cause that pain? Anxiety is a funny thing, because I still don’t really know the answers to these questions.”

Ultimately, Johnson seems content to allow the taste of skiing and competing come back naturally, trusting its palatability will return in time.

“As I overanalyzed this work of animated art, I thought to myself, “I don’t love to cook, but I do love to ski.” Despite my fears of losing that love, along with my already lost dreams for 2022, I think food will come eventually, for me and my second family. Just like Remy, I’ve found a lot of strength that I didn’t know I had,” she wrote, wrapping up her movie metaphor,“ she stated.

“And although I don’t know when or how, I know food will come, because today I can start dreaming my 2026 Olympic gold medal dreams.Besides, I hear the food is better in Italy.“

Tess Johnson/Instagram

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed well wishes to the male downhill athletes, whose competition was postponed on Saturday. That included her American teammates Travis Ganong, Bryce Bennett, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle. It also included Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, or as Shiffrin labeled, “my downhiller.” The pair was described as ski racing’s “power couple” by the New York Times on Saturday . Shiffrin’s Instagram story indicates that she has been busy in China, balancing training with media engagements, hanging out with her boyfriend and pumping up her teammates.

“That Yanqing Olympic Village Life…🤩(PS good luck to our downhillers tomorrow - @rc.s, @travisganong, and @brycebennett 🇺🇸…and my downhiller, @akilde too 🇳🇴😍🙃Watch it on @peacocktv at 10pm EST)”

Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

Mikaela Shiffrin has had a full slate of engagements during the first few days of the Beijing Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

River Radamus took some shots of his practice day at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center in preparation for the giant slalom on Feb. 7.

River Radamus/Instagram

River Radamus hit the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center in preparation for the giant slalom on Feb. 7. The venue, which is approximately 50 miles north of Beijing in the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area, is one of the steepest courses in the world with a maximum gradient of 68 degrees. Perhaps River will have some good fortune on his side: the slalom and giant slalom course is nicknamed “The Ice River.”

Zoe Kalapos and Chloe Kim might need to start a T.V. show. called “Zoe and Chloe.“ The halfpipe athletes are serious contenders for medals starting Feb. 8, and they hit the Secret Garden for a practice session on Sunday. In the meantime, they are making the most of their Olympic experience, enjoying some virtual reality in the athlete village.

Zoe Kalapos’s Instagram shows a visit to the Secret Garden for the first practice session in preparation for the halfpipe qualifier on Feb. 8.

Zoe Kalapos/Instagram

Zoe and Chloe go at it in virtual reality games in the Olympic village.

Zoe Kalapos/Instagram