Olympic Minute: Swirbul preps for 4×10 relay and Flaherty featured in ESPN

William Flaherty’s Instagram story showed him supporting his Puerto Rican teammate Kellie Delka in skeleton yesterday in Beijing.

William Flaherty’s remarkable journey to the Olympics was documented by ESPN senior writer Tom Hamilton Thursday in the lead up to his debut in the giant slalom Feb. 13. Flaherty, whose brother Charles competed at the 2018 Games and donated lifesaving bone marrow to William when the younger was a 3-year-old, will also compete for Puerto Rico in the slalom on Feb. 16. Ann Flaherty will be in attendance for both events, according to the ESPN report, which also painted a vividly telling scene encapsulating Flaherty’s long road to the Games.

“How ill is he out of 10?” Ann and her husband asked doctors in 2008 amidst a backdrop of their 3-year-old son hooked up to blood transfusions and filled with steroids and chemotherapy.

“One, he’s healthy and great, and 10, he’s dead. Where is he? And they gave us a 9.5,” Ann told Hamilton of the harrowing moment in her and her husband’s lives.

Meanwhile, Flaherty has been supporting his teammates in Beijing, venturing out to watch Kellie Delka in skeleton.

Zoe Kalapos is enjoying a post-competition reset from the dedicated Olympic lifestyle, decompressing on the hill with J.J. Thomas and enjoying dining hall feasts with friends.

Zoe Kalapos got in a run with J.J. Thomas after the men’s halfpipe.

Mikaela Shiffrin wished Lara Gut-Behrami a well-deserved congratulations after the Swiss speed specialist took gold in Friday’s super-G.

Mikaela Shiffrin continued to be a good sport during these Olympics, offering praise to the super-G podium on Instagram.

The display of sportsmanship is remarkable considering all that the Edwards resident has been through.

“After the last week, there’s been a lot of emotional fatigue, and I feel — yeah, I feel emotionally weary right now,” Shiffrin told the Washington Post . “There’s definitely a sense of dullness, and you can’t have that racing — especially not racing speed (races, of which super-G is one). But when we got out today, I just feel a little bit more settled, a little bit quieter, trying to keep some calmness and just trying to focus on the task at hand so I could put my attention where I wanted — and ski the hill and the course properly.”

Shiffrin appreciated the unexpected wave of support after her first two disqualifications at these Games. “I wouldn’t have expected so much support and understanding in a situation where I failed twice to do the job that I am supposed to do,” she told Yahoo Sports.

After telling the press her slalom disqualification “makes (her) second-guess the last 15 years,” simply garnering a ninth-place finish in the super-G was a big victory.

“That’s really nice for my heart to know that it’s not totally abandoning everything I thought I knew about the sport,” she said.

Hailey Swirbul was all about being specific in her showing Colorado home some love before the Olympic 10-kilometer classic.

Hailey Swirbul gave Colorado a lot of love at the 10-kilometer individual start classic ski in a video on her Instagram story. Later, she got more specific in regards to her hometown, pleasing the El Jebel locals in the process. Swirbul was named to the 4×10-kilometer relay team, which meant she got busy with her recovery, too, posting a video of her utilizing the Normatec 2.0 leg recovery system.

River Radamus, who competes in the giant slalom on Feb. 13 in Beijing, in collaboration with a sponsor, spoke in his most recent Instagram story about those have always been there for him. “My parents are both elite ski coaches but have never coached me directly,” he said. “Instead, they’ve facilitated my dreams and supported me and fostered my love for the sport.” He continued, “Now I’m here at the Olympics and I get to share this experience with my mom, who’s coaching for the Puerto Rican team, and getting to share this with her, knowing everything she’s sacrificed for me to get here is really special.”