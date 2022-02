Courtesy image



Bring family and friends to the Jumbotron at International Bridge in Vail to celebrate our 2022 Olympians. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be live music, food (including cookies from Columbine Cafe & Bakery), drink and Winter Games event broadcasts, as well as guest speakers, SSCV Olympian video greetings and more. Stick Around for the Men’s GS starting at 7:15 pm