Kai Owens moves on to final at Beijing Olympics

Vail’s Kai Owens competes in the women's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Kai Owens needed a clutch performance Sunday night in Beijing to stay alive.

The 17-year-old Vail moguls skier, returning to her birth country of China for the first time since being adopted as a 16-month-old baby, did not compete in the opening qualifying round Thursday night in Beijing due to an eye injury sustained from a crash in Tuesday night’s practice session. With her eye completely swollen, U.S. coaches elected to not replace Owens with alternate Tess Johnson, also of Vail. Fortunately, Owens, who also suffered a concussion earlier in the season, healed up in time for Sunday’s event.

Thirty athletes entered Thursday’s first qualification, with the top 10 securing a spot in the Sunday’s first final. That left the remaining 20 athletes to fight over 10 more spots in qualifier number two Sunday night. Because she opted out of Thursday’s event, Owens had only one run to keep her medal hopes alive.

The Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete didn’t hold back on the icy, sharp course, going big with a cork 720 top air. Her skis came apart slightly entering the middle section, where she kept her knees together but lost time. It took 29.67 seconds for Owens to navigate the course, 1.27 seconds slower than the established pace time. She earned 14.26 air points and 41.0 turn points for a total of 69.92.

Owens moved into fourth with her run, and then had to nervously watch 17 more skiers go before learning of her fate. Ultimately, she finished in eighth to move on.

This article will be updated as final one, two and three continue this morning.