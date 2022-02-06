Mikaela Shiffrin skis out in Olympic giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin oloses control and skis off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Mikaela Shiffrin’s quest to win another Olympic gold medal in giant slalom ended quickly Monday morning in China as the American superstar skied out early in her first run.

Shiffrin took an aggressive line around an early left-turn gate and wound up on her left hip, sliding down the course for a short spell before returning to two skis. She could not recover in time to remain in the course, leading to a disqualification. The giant slalom continues with a second run Monday afternoon.

Shiffrin’s next shot at a medal will come in the slalom, on Wednesday. Before her fall Monday, it had been more than 30 races since Shiffrin had skied out in a GS.

Shiffrin has four races remaining in these Beijing Olympics, but the giant slalom was seen as one of three prime opportunities for her to win a medal. Giant slalom is the discipline in which she claimed a gold medal four years ago at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The course at the National Alpine Center in Yanquig, made of artificial snow, was causing headaches for the field of racers Monday, with a number of other disqualifications. The course opens with a steep, icy pitch and features a sharp turn to the right roughly 100 yards from the finish. With 47 gates and roughly 1,300 feet of vertical drop from top to bottom, the course is shorter than many on the World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin, who was born in Vail and calls Edwards home, was trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the country to win three Olympic golds.

This story will be updated.