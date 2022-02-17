Olympic Minute: Shiffrin talks about combined slalom and preps for final event
Radamus and Shiffrin will join forces for mixed team parallel
- Mikaela Shiffrin is amped for Saturday’s mixed team parallel event. “Just get up. It’s not always easy, but it’s also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail five times. At the Olympics …” she wrote in a long Instagram post responding to social media trolls blasting her for going 0-for-5 in the individual Alpine events in Beijing. She will team up with Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford, River Radamus, A.J. Hurt, and Luke Winters for the final Alpine event at the 2022 Olympics. Radamus was quick to comment on Shiffrin’s post, writing, “Let’s go have some fun on Friday,” perhaps reminding the Vail fan base that for those back home, the event will go down on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time.
- The Olympics finished up for SSCV athlete William Flaherty after the slalom earlier in the week. Flaherty, who followed in his brother Charles’s footsteps in competing for Puerto Rico at these Games (Charles raced in 2018), was satisfied but tired after his experience, posting to social media Wednesday, “Well, that’s a wrap on my races. I started and finished 4 runs and wasn’t last in either of the events, so I can truly say that I have achieved all of my goals going into the games.” He continued, stating, “The training and racing here has been great, but I am not going to lie, it has also been exhausting. I came down after the race today and simply collapsed into my bed and took a 5 hour nap.” The 17-year-old was 40th in the giant slalom and 44th in the slalom.
- Faye Gulini, the four-time Olympian who trained at SSCV in her early snowboardcross days, was absent from social media while partaking in the Olympics, but posted to Instagram after returning Tuesday to offer insight on her experience. “The Olympics are brutal to say the least. For some it’s the best days of their lives, for most it’s a devastation, and for others, it’s their first time,” she wrote. “This Games was by far the most challenging for me. I let the pressure and stress cripple me. I didn’t sleep most nights. I have never had these issues on World Cup but haven’t figured out how to get in the right head space at the Olympics. That being said, I’m happy with my performance. I rode my heart out. Gave it everything I had. It wasn’t the result I wanted but I am proud of myself.” Gulini praised Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis, who teamed up for the mixed snowboardcross gold medal, the 40-year-old’s first career medal and Jacobellis’s second of the Games. She also expressed gratitude from the support back home. “The best part though, the love and support that everyone has shown me over the past couple weeks,” she stated.
- Kai Owens is back home after finishing 10th in the women’s mogul event on Feb. 6. In addition to catching up on school work at Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, she has been enjoying the rare time at home with her puppy. She is also anxious to get back on the snow — the FIS season continues in Tazawako, Japan Feb. 26-27.