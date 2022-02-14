Olympic minute: Valentine’s Day
Quick-hitting social media snapshots from the Olympics
- Mikaela Shiffrin received help from Cupid going into Monday’s downhill, thanks to a present from Norwegian superstar skier and boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. “Racing DH tomorrow!” Shiffrin wrote on her social media post. “The track is spectacular and I have “overthought” the crap out of it over the last couple days so it’s prob time to just point ‘em straight and get low.“
- Because the men’s and women’s Alpine teams are on different schedules, River Radamus hasn’t been able to personally offer any support to Shiffrin after her first three Olympic races, but he did so in an interview with the Vail Daily yesterday. “Huge support and huge love to her,” he said. Radamus forgave fans who think excellence is easy when they watch Shiffrin consistently make the impossible look like second nature. “The reality of this sport is there are so many variables and there is so much going on that nobody has their day everyday. Even Mikaela Shiffrin doesn’t win every race,” he said. “She is one of, if not the greatest overall skiers in the world, and even she can’t have her day every day. I think that’s tough for sure when you come to the Olympics and there’s so much expectation put on you to succeed, but she’s handled it with grace and I know that she’ll have her day again very soon.”
- William Flaherty hopped onto social media after his 40th-place finish in the giant slalom over the weekend. “Hey dad, you see? We did it!” he wrote. “Today I made a dream of mine come true.” Flaherty expressed his desire to replicate his performance in the slalom and also gave a shout-out to the winners and one of his heroes. “Also, a huge shout out to one of my longest time inspirations @riverradamus for coming in forth at his first ever Olympics!!! Congrats man!”
- Meghan Tierney is headed home from Beijing after her 12th-place finish in the snowboardcross event. She posted some Olympic reflections on Sunday. “I’ve had some time to reflect on my time at the Games and overall I’m grateful to be here,” she wrote. “I feel that I’ve overcome a lot of mental challenges (some that were internal and some that were inflicted by others) so I’m proud to have made it this far. I’m big on never giving up but I would be lying if I didn’t think I was going to quit this year so I am proud that I was able to keep going. I want to say thank you to all those that helped me get here and helped me to not give up.” Blueberry, the Dutch shepherd she adopted over the holidays, anxiously awaited her return in the airport, too.
- Zoe Kalapos noticed nice conditions over at Copper Mountain as she rode into the valley in style yesterday, taking pictures of her home halfpipe from a special private jet ride.