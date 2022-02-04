Olympic Minute
Social media snapshot and other quick-hitting Olympic updates
- Kai Owens appears to be on the mend and hopes to give it a go on Sunday in the second mogul qualifier. “Got to go skiing today! Feeling pretty good! Eye is looking alright tho,” she posted on her Instagram shortly after the opening ceremonies. On Thursday, Owens sat out, her eye swollen shut from a fall taken in Tuesday’s practice session. Her three American teammates qualified for the final, also on Sunday. Owens will need to place in the top 10 out of the remaining 20 athletes yet to qualify.
- Tess Johnson made the long trek to Beijing as an alternate for the deep U.S. moguls squad, though she never set skis to snow. According to sources, Johnson spent seven days isolated in her hotel room before boarding a plane for Colorado Friday. She also suffered from food poisoning during the week. The deadline to insert alternates was before Thursday’s qualifier, meaning Matt Gnoza and staff would have needed to replace the banged up Owens with Johnson at that point. Instead, the hope is that Owens will be healthy enough to compete come Sunday
- Several athletes decided to opt out of the opening ceremonies to prioritize rest in preparation for their upcoming events. The Nordic ski team celebrated the opening ceremonies closer to their venue. Mikaela Shiffrin also got into the Olympic spirit with the Alpine teammates, who all watched their teammates march into Beijing on television.
- Zoe Kalapos is rooming with Chloe Kim, the defending Olympic gold medalist in the women’s halfpipe. The pair appeared to enjoy repping their Team USA garb in preparation for the opening ceremonies.
- Vail’s Sarah Schleper started her sixth Olympics in style. The 43-year-old, making her second appearance as an Alpine skier for Mexico, was the flagbearer at Friday’s opening ceremonies.
- River Radamus has changed up his hair again. The 23-year-old Edwards resident arrived in Beijing donning a zebra ‘do.’ “I like to change up my hair as a reminder not to take myself too seriously,” Radamus told Olympics.com in an email. “At the end of the day, I get to play a game for a living so I want to make sure to enjoy it and not let the pressure or expectations take away my love for it. This one was decided on by my Instagram followers. I put out a call to them, and zebra print was the overwhelming favorite. I wanted to do it so those who support me have a part in my experience at the Games.”
- COVID measures have affected daily life immensely over in Beijing. Luke Jager took a photo which shows the dining hall, with individual places separated by glass. Meanwhile, his teammate, Julia Kern, is staying positive despite the “daily old throat poke,” COVID test.