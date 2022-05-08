20 Reasons to register for the 20th GoPro Mountain Games

The TINCUP Steep Creek Championships at Homestake Creek has long been known as the elite-level kayaking opener to the GoPro Mountain Games.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

The GoPro Mountain Games is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, June 7-12, with a list of competitions that reads like a “dream-come-true” for outdoor-sports enthusiasts. When the snow melts and summer comes around, there’s a lot of bottled-up energy in the outdoor and mountain sports world. The Mountain Games celebrate the mountain lifestyle we all love and is open to anyone and everyone (and their dogs).

Here’s 20 reasons to register to compete at the 20th anniversary GoPro Mountain Games – with competitions including fly fishing, kayaking, rafting, SUP, climbing, mountain biking, road biking, running, yoga, disc golf, DockDogs and more for athletes of all ages and abilities.

1. Over $130,000 in prize purse money – that’s a lot of cash!

2. Shake off that winter rust – Ski and snowboard legs won’t help you here, get your body summer-ready!

3. Get your Athlete Bag – we see you, signing up just to get the highly-desired Athlete Bag, but we can’t blame you, there’s some awesome gear and swag in there!

4. Take a Hike to support local education nonprofit YouthPower365 – new this year, this is a hike that you can feel extra good about while enjoying a laid-back 5K with stops along the way, an easy way to get in on the action

5. Gain access to the Athlete Lounge at The Hangout in Golden Peak – new this year, The Hangout in Golden Peak is a spot for spectators and athletes alike to … hang out. The Athlete Lounge in The Hangout will provide a space for athletes to rest, recover and prepare for the next competition, and mingle with other athletes

6. New competitions – Consider being a part of the first-ever GoPro Dual Slalom head-to-head bike event at the Minturn Bike Park or the adidas Terrex 20K Anniversary Run; the Minturn Bike Park is an exciting new amenity in the valley worth checking out

7. New divisions for youth – Are you a teenager tired of competing against adults (or an adult tired of being smoked by your youth counterparts)? The Mountain Games is putting a focus on more divisions this year for more age-appropriate competition

8. Claim your bragging rights – your friends and your friends’ friends are competing, sign up to claim bragging rights amongst your crew

9. Just have fun – the Mountain Games sees some of the top mountain athletes compete, but it’s also open to all Joes and Janes of all abilities who are looking to just get outside and have fun

10. Climbing is back – The CELSIUS Citizen Climbing returns to the Mountain Games this year, as well as Youth Climbing and the North American Cup Series for those looking to test out their grip strength and navigation skills

11. Get muddy – the Nature Valley Mud Run makes its return as well and is a family-friendly “competition” where everyone covered head-to-toe in mud is a winner in our book

12. Get your dog in on the action – With Dueling Dogs, Orijen DockDogs Extreme Vertical, Orijen DockDogs Outdoor Big Air and the Orijen DockDogs Speed Retrieve, the Mountain Games offers competition you and your pooch can both enjoy

13. Come for the games, stay for the music – Recharge and celebrate after a long day of competition at the nightly concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (Twiddle, Gov’t Mule, Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, The Wailers and Julian Marley makes for quite the Mountains of Music lineup)

14. Find love – This year, a Colorado couple is celebrating their 10th anniversary after spending their first date at the Mountain Games in 2012. We can’t think of a better way to start a relationship!

15. Keep traditions going, or start new ones – Celebrating 20 years, the Mountain Games are a place where memories are made, and traditions

16. Register to compete, but spectate for free – When you’re not competing in your own event, check out all of the other action happening

17. Have something to look forward to – Summer schedules start with the Mountain Games, and we can’t wait to kick off summer in the Rockies

18. Join the camaraderie – Teamwork makes the dream work at the Mountain Games!

19. Avoid FOMO – Everyone else is doing it, don’t miss out!

20. Spend a weekend (or six days) in Vail – Whether it’s a stay-cation or a vacation, enjoy Vail in all its summer beauty