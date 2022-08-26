Eagle River Watershed Council to host 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup September 10

A volunteer team from Vail Health participates in the 2022 Community Pride Highway Cleanup in spring, 2022. The 2022 Eagle River Cleanup will take place September 10.

Courtesy photo

For the past several years, the Eagle River Watershed has experienced increasing river use rates as visitors and locals enjoy its world-class recreation opportunities. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Eagle River Watershed Council will host its 28th Annual Eagle River Cleanup to mitigate the impacts of this increased use by removing trash and debris from its public banks throughout Eagle County.

The Eagle River Cleanup is a hallmark event of Eagle River Watershed Council and one that exhibits this local mountain community’s values of conservation. Hundreds of volunteers from local businesses, organizations, families and friends annually show their dedication to the Eagle River Valley by forming teams to clean approximately 75 miles of Eagle County waterways.

This year, more stretches will be available to teams, as the event will include four public boat ramp areas on the Upper Colorado River near Dotsero.

Please visit ERWC.org/eagle-river-cleanup-2022 to learn how to volunteer or to become a sponsor of this event.

Volunteer Thank You BBQ

Eagle River Watershed Council is thrilled to welcome volunteers from all of its 2022 projects and both the 2022 Community Pride Highway Cleanup and the Eagle River Cleanup to its Volunteer Thank You BBQ event. The BBQ will be held from noon-3 p.m. at The Broken Arrow in Arrowhead and has been cancelled since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know how important this celebration is to the community, especially the volunteers who’ve participated in this cleanup for more than 20 years, and we’re so glad to have the opportunity to bring it back this year. Hundreds of people participate in our cleanups, which offer the chance to see real impact of work to keep the flows healthy and trash-free. We hope these events continue to inspire action toward other, less-obvious ways to protect river health, such as integrating native plants and using less water outdoors,” said Anna Nakae, projects coordinator for the Watershed Council.

To celebrate the return of the traditional BBQ, the Watershed Council and presenting sponsor Vail Resorts EpicPromise are expanding the event to invite all volunteers from all 2022 Eagle River Watershed Council projects and both the 2022 Community Pride Highway Cleanup and the Eagle River Cleanup. No dogs are allowed and parking is limited — please carpool.