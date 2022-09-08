Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycle team up to host a cycling event centered around mental health

The event provides a safe space with a no-pressure, supportive atmosphere where riders are welcome to share their story or just enjoy the group ride and connection.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, Mountain Youth is partnering with Seagull’s Cycles to host a cycling event, which is an extension of the Move Chat Parent series, called Move Chat Connect! Participants will head out on an all-levels mountain bike group ride facilitating healthy conversations about mental health, followed by dinner and conversation. This event provides a safe space with a no-pressure, supportive atmosphere. Riders are welcome to share their story or just enjoy the group ride and connection.

The event also boasts two presenters: Kyle Foster and Amy Hermes. Foster, founder of Seagull’s Cycles, is a seasoned bike professional who has personally overcome substance abuse through the aid of community, friendship, and riding. “I developed these rides to support my recovery and found that when we talk openly about these issues, more people feel comfortable opening up about what they are going through,“ Foster said in a news release. Amy Hermes is a licensed professional counselor trained to serve those struggling with both substance use-related issues and mental health.

The event will focus on improving mental health and improving outreach in our community to break stigmas for future generations.

Don’t have a bike? No problem, there will be bikes provided by Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance to ensure that there are no barriers to participation. Email info@mountainyouth.org to request a bike, and include the number and sizes of bikes you will need for your party.

To join Sunday’s ride, meet at Seagull’s Cycles: 422 McIntire St., Eagle, CO. by 5 p.m. Please bring a bike, helmet and water/snacks. Pickup’s Pizza, dessert and drinks will be provided.

Please register using the QR code or visit: MountainYouth.org/event…/move-chat-connect

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Hope Center’s team of professionally trained clinicians are available 24/7 to support Eagle County residents during difficult times at (970) 306-4673.