Skieologians: Cross-country constitution

What is the fascination with biking across America?

The Forest Gump in all of us to ride for a cause, in a race, or to simply see if we can finish seems universal. I’ve drawn a conclusion from studying this critical phenomenon: at the heart of every cross-country venture is a uniquely American ambition for discovery — internal and external — and curiosity regarding what we’ll see, what we’ll learn and what we can do.

I’ve probably read a half-dozen cycling-across-the-states stories. My favorite, set in the 1800s, regaled the daily musings of a man who loved to “go wheeling” and somehow averaged 70-100 miles of daily pedaling over railroad beds, gravel and more on a bike heavier than 10 of today’s high-priced steeds. His daily journal entries provided more than the now humorous, antiquated but admittedly more sophisticated prose of the day. There was an intensely wild nature surrounding his descriptions and growing intimacy that can only develop when one slowly travels through a territory. Most bikers and hikers understand that concept, but we all occasionally need a reminder of how good we have it in our modern clips, wheels and roads.

During my stint as an elementary teacher in Alamosa, I always tried to overlap an afternoon workout with (Race Across America) RAMM participants passing through the San Luis Valley. I’ve thought Christoph Strasser’s record— seven days, 15 hours and 56 minutes, an average of 16.42 mph, including sleeping (which there was hardly any) — and wondered if humans have ever done anything else more physically astounding. On one end of the physiological spectrum, people set out to reach Virginia Beach from southern California because they wonder if their legs can carry them there, and on the other side, there’s Strasser.

Most recently, I read Mike Trout’s story. In 1997, the Focus on the Family radio co-host from Colorado Springs determined to find out if America still believed in its Founding Fathers’ values. As he rode across the rural heartland, he learned the media outlets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago were inaccurate billboards. The wide swath of American homes still cared most about faith and family, hard work and hospitality.

One of these summers, I hope to join the fraternity of cyclists who can say they’ve pedaled across our nation, like Glen Frommer, who just passed through Vail or Edwards resident Briana DeSanctis, who decided to hike 5,057 miles across America, starting January 1.

There’s a strong competitive desire to see if I can do it for sure. I also wouldn’t mind seeing new places, too. Waking up on July 4, however, with our nation again feeling so divided over so much, my biggest wonder is whether or not I would find what Trout found.

Would my countrymen help with a flat, offer a room or provide a meal? Do other Americans still desire to work through our disagreements while clutching a few shared foundational beliefs? Do we still appreciate the sacrifice for and value of the freedom we experience in our land?

“…from every mountainside, let freedom ring.”