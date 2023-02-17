The Cycle Effect hires a director of development

Suzie Reel

Courtesy photo

The Cycle Effect, a Colorado-based nonprofit with a mission to empower young women through mountain biking, has hired Suzie Reel as the new Director of Development to support the organization’s growth plans and larger fundraising goals. This position will be critically important to moving the organization’s fundraising efforts forward and will help shape the next chapter for the organization.

“I am very excited to have the privilege to join such a great organization. Through my own personal experiences, I completely understand the challenges and obstacles young women face when it comes to equality and feeling a sense of belonging. I have found a place to work where I not only feel I belong, but a place I can be a part of supporting that journey for others,” Reel said.

“We are thrilled to have Suzie join our team and lead our fundraising efforts. She brings years of nonprofit and professional experience that will be a huge asset to help our organization continue to thrive into the future,” COO Vicki Flynn said.

Founded as a nonprofit in 2013, The Cycle Effect started with one team in Eagle County that served 10 athletes. In less than 10 years, the organization has expanded into four counties and serves over 300 athletes plus an additional 800 participants through outreach programs. Programming expansions are all in an effort to get more people on bikes who otherwise would not have the opportunity.