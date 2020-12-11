Owens, Johnson breeze through World Cup qualifying

Kai Owens finds her groove in Ruka, Finland, last weekend on her way to finishing sixth in a World Cup moguls event. Owens and teammate Tess Johnson are back in action today in Idre Fjall, Sweden. (Mateusz Kielpinski, FIS

Special to the Daily)

A bad dress rehearsal, the saying goes, leads to a great performance. Axioms aside, local moguls World Cup racers Kai Owens and Tess Johnson would like it to be a good dress rehearsal leads to more success.

Owens qualified sixth in Friday’s World Cup preliminaries at Idre Fjall, Sweden, while Johnson was 10th. Both advance to Saturday’s finals.

The women’s moguls team has taken on a nickname, PowHERhouse, and Owens and Johnson are doing their part.

Owens, 16, has been coming along quickly. She logged her first top 10 finish in Calgary, Alberta, last winter. At last weekend’s opener in Ruka, Finland, Owens was a career-best sixth.

Johnson, 20, has been on the team for six years — yes, she was 14 when she got her invite — went to the Olympics, finishing 12th in 2018 as an 17-year-old.

Johnson has finished in the top 10 in 24 World Cups and was 10th last week.

Filling out the PowHerhouse motif, the rest of the American women were in fine form Friday. Steamboat Springs’ Jaelin Kauf was eighth in qualifying, while teammate Hannah Soar was 11th.

The ladies have moguls on Saturday and a dual event on Sunday.

Del Bosco starts season

It’s taken a while for World Cup ski-cross season to get going, but here comes Chris Del Bosco.

The 38-year-old, who grew up in EagleVail and has dual citizenship, will suit up for Canada, starting on Monday, in Arosa, Switzerland. After qualification — knock on wood — Del Bosco will compete in back-to-back World Cups on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Del Bosco, who has been on Team Canada since 2009, has struggled with his health in recent years, and was just getting back into form when COVID-19 hit. On Facebook, Del Bosco called it, “a fitting end to a mediocre year for me.”

In August, Del Bosco ruptured his Achilles tendon while biking, and considered retirement.

“After about 30 seconds I realized that I had committed to myself to give everything for this last push towards Beijing 2022,” Del Bosco wrote on Facebook. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy but I truly believed it was possible. This injury was not going to be the end for me. I dusted myself off, consulted with my medical team, came up with a plan and got to work.”

And LaPresse, a Quebec publication, reported Friday that Del Bosco will be back in Arosa. As far as Beijing 2022 goes, were he to qualify, Del Bosco would be appearing in his fourth Olympic Games.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Kyle Negomir appeared to hurt his right knee during a crash after his World Cup training run Thursday, according to Ski Racing Magazine.

Negomir finished eighth, an impressive showing given his No. 69 bib, but crashed in the finish area.

According to a U.S. Ski Team statement, Nogomir was heading back to the states for more medical care.