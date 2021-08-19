PGA Member Andrew Hedrick named GM and Director of Golf at Red Sky Golf Club

Red Sky Golf Club GM & Director of Golf Andrew Hedrick

Special to the Daily

The PGA of America’s Career Services Department today announced that Andrew Hedrick, PGA, was named General Manager and Director of Golf at Red Sky Golf Club, a Vail Resorts facility in Wolcott, Colorado.

In this role, Hedrick will be responsible for overseeing the entire business operation at Red Sky, including: membership, golf operations, tournaments and outings, staffing and training, merchandising and golf shop operations, among other tasks at the acclaimed 36-hole facility, recognized as one of North America’s premier mountain golf resorts.

In assuming this leadership position, Hedrick returns to his roots, where he launched his career path to becoming a PGA Professional in 2008, serving as an Assistant Golf Professional at Red Sky. He most recently worked as the Head Golf Professional at The Country Club at Castle Pines from 2016 to 2020.

Hedrick earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Colorado State University-Pueblo, where he served as Captain of the CSU-Pueblo men’s golf team and was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2007. He also earned Second Team Ping Collegiate All-American honors.

Elected to PGA Membership in 2012, Hedrick has received several awards and accolades, highlighted by being named the 2019 Association of Golf Merchandiser’s Best of the Best – Private Category and 2019 Colorado PGA Section Merchandiser of the Year – Private Category. Hedrick achieved PGA Certification in Golf Operations in 2018.

“PGA ExecuSearch was honored to lend our expertise to Vail Resorts, the premier mountain resort company in the world, in their search for a General Manager/Director of Golf for their flagship golf property, Red Sky Golf Club,” said PGA Career Consultant Keith Soriano. “Andrew Hedrick is an industry leader with a proven track record of leading successful operations at high-end clubs.”

