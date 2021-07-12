Philipp Grubauer says he “wants to be” back with the Avs. But is that a good thing?

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche cheers on fans during the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)



McGregor Square gave Philipp Grubauer the Justin Bieber treatment, the sweetest of screams. The ladies on the balconies several floors up, once they’d spotted him, wouldn’t stop shouting his name.

GRUUUUUU-BAUER!

When the pop culture gods plop you on a terrace with Broncos icon Von Miller, dancer JoJo Siwa, actor Anthony Mackie and rapper Quavo and you’re the one getting the sunshine serenade … that’s saying something.

GRUUUUUU-BAUER!

OK, then, Grubi, what say you? Sticking around? Are the Avalanche your top choice on the open market?

“One-hundred percent,” the Avs goaltender and unrestricted free agent offered Sunday, in between practice hacks for the Major League Baseball All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. “One-hundred percent.”

GRUUUUUU-BAUER!

“I think we have an incredible team next year, too,” Grubi continued. “(General manager) Joe (Sakic) and (Assistant general manager Chris MacFarland), they always do a great job putting a team together that’s performing at a high level and playing in the playoffs. And I want to be a part of that.”

Read more via The Denver Post .