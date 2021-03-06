Photos and results: Vail 2021 big mountain ski and snowboard competition

Chair 37 riders at Vail were treated to a big mountain competition on Wednesday and Thursday.

Big mountain competition is one of many judged disciplines of skiing and snowboarding, but unlike the others, big mountain judges examine the many choices the athlete takes down a challenging face of ungroomed terrain.

U-12 athlete ZJ Chenault grinds down the Lovers Leap course during the big mountain competition Wednesday in Vail.



This week’s competitions took place on Lover’s Leap in Blue Sky Basin, where skiers, snowboarders and spectators were treated to the area’s namesake blue sky on Wednesday, and snowy conditions on Thursday.

Otis Wanner of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail charges the course during the big mountain competition Wednesday on Lovers Leap in Vail. The competition continued on Thursday.



Competitors hit different features during the 2021 big mountain competition in Vail.



Local coach Matt Luczkow said the Lover’s Leap competition was capped at 78 kids under 12 on Wednesday, and 90 kids ages 12-18 scheduled for Thursday, and without the limit, “We probably could have had more,” he said.

Complete story here: vaildaily.com/news/eagle-valley/despite-cap-vail-big-mountain-competition-bigger-than-usual/

Spectators and competitors gather at the finish area during a big mountain competition Wednesday in Vail.



Boys and girls from around Colorado threw down during the big mountain competition this week on Lovers Leap in Vail’s Blue Sky Basin.



Riders inspect the course before competition Wednesday in Vail. The event was part of the Rocky Mountain Freeride Series .



Complete results:

U12 Male Ski

1 Condrad McHugh 31.20

2 Charlie Milverstedt 30.90

3 Levi Flach 30.77

4 Aksel Ulvestad 30.50

5 Jaxon Haser 30.30

6 Tanner Havenstrite 30.27

7 Bodie Hilleke 30.17

8 ZJ Chenault 29.87

9 Tanner Barbin 29.77

9 Fisher Kintz 29.77

11 Cooper Brandon 29.23

12 Sam Frazier 29.17

12 Matthew Shapiro 29.17

14 Ryan Clery 28.83

15 Louie Devito 28.70

16 Jake Deters 28.47

17 Gage Scahill 28.20

18 Jimmy Stevens 27.30

19 Mason Goulding 27.23

20 Roman Bonifazi 27.20

21 Mckade Tracy 26.83

22 Johnny White 26.57

23 Samuel Wambach 26.53

24 Jordi Gene 26.40

24 Bur Schlaff 26.40

26 Andrew Huck 26.13

27 Grady Ortiz 26.07

28 Gavin Davis 25.93

28 Bodie Cagen 25.93

30 Mason Lipscomb 25.40

31 Emmit Zuercher 25.13

32 Hayden Bailey 24.73

33 Max Wolstenholme 24.53

33 Jose Andres Ortega 24.53

35 Xavier Ortega 24.47

36 Maxon Roby 24.23

37 Asher Bibiloni 24.07

38 Leo Hanau 24.03

39 Max Hamilton 23.63

40 Parker Tetuan 22.93

41 Eduardo Creel 21.87

42 Otis Warnner 13.00

43 Tripp Leonard 12.73

44 Noah Rozzel 12.20

45 Jake Brinkman 12.00

45 Caydem Baird 12.00

45 Aiden Bibiloni 12.00

48 Fletcher Taylor 10.10

48 Lucas Abal-Geller 10.10

U12 Female Ski

1 Sol Hausdoerffer 31.13

2 Hannah Webb 30.4

3 Emma Litwiller 29.43

4 Tyley Minnick 29.4

5 Holly Ryan 27.43

6 Finley Nolan 26.67

7 Chloe Thompson 26.4

8 Kylee Zimmer 26.33

9 Vanessa Conty 26.17

10 Siri Krum 25.7

11 Chloe Lawler 25.43

12 Anna Stafford 25.2

13 Elizabeth Drummond 24.1

14 Emily Bacon 22.73

15 Sadie Zakreski 12.23

U12 Male Snowboard

1 Wyatt Osmundson 27.8

2 Luis Gene 22.37

3 Oscar Martland 20.5

4 Elliot Drumeright 13

5 Cloe Moore 12.27

6 Eli Eisenman 11.73

7 Griffin Applegate 10.10

U12 Female Snowboard

1 Sidra Anderson 28.07

2 Ziva Levy 12.00

12-14 Male Ski

1 Holden Krizek 33.03

2 Alex Paul 32.13

3 Henry Falk 30.83

4 Keelan Losa 30.80

5 Curran Bunnell 30.43

6 Gage Sawyer 30.16

7 Cope Goldsmith 29.80

8 Zeke Willard 29.40

9 Vincent Mangat 29.23

10 Colby Saunders 29.20

11 Clay Smith 28.70

12 Hunter Gilbert 28.46

13 Brody Ast 28.26

14 Colin Glackin 28.23

15 Jackson Cohn 28.16

16 Benjamin Bacon 27.43

17 Enrique Castillo 27.13

18 Grayson Rozzell 26.06

19 Archie Stevens 24.46

20 CJ Conty 14.00

21 Fineas Barnes 13.10

12-14 Female Ski

1 Atalaya Hausdoerffer 30.46

2 Kailey Thayer 29.96

3 Addison Featherman 29.73

4 Sloane Thompson 26.23

5 Quincy Pribramsky 24.40

6 Jaxon Redhorse 24.16

7 Lola Behlendorf 23.76

8 Gretchen Bethurem 12.60

9 Sydney Thompson 12.30

12-14 Male Snowboard

1 Bodie Fox 26.00

2 Ty Nolan 25.76

3 Benjamin Morton 25.23

4 Oscar Wood 23.80

5 Kaleb Gibbs 18.03

6 Nicco Aray 17.56

7 Bode Kier 16.50

12-14 Female Snowboard

1 Emma Hyon 26.86

2 Teagan Turner 25.83

15-18 Male Ski

1 Joey Leonardo 34.70

2 Samuel Heller 33.00

3 Finn Griffith 32.20

4 Erik Jaerbyn 30.73

5 Max Marston 29.86

6 Rece Greff 29.63

7 William Strabel 29.33

8 Miles Sawyer 28.46

9 Justin Simmons 27.66

10 Sawyer Bates 26.03

11 Remy Guillot 14.50

12 Brandt Brudenell 13.50

12 Oliver Chantler 13.50

12 Logan Peterson 13.50

15 Mateo Bonta 13.46

16 Will McLoota 13.00

17 Kyle McCutchen 12.50

18 Simon Chantler 12.00

15-18 Female Ski

1 Jenna Meyers 32.16

2 Gabrielle Leonardo 30.86

3 Caroline Ungar 30.33

4 Kate Pitkin 29.46

5 Catie Reihe 27.30

6 Sophia Paz 26.06

6 Ella Towle 26.06

8 Addi Reihe 24.56

9 Addie Godfrey 13.00

9 Julia Harty 13.00

9 Lindsey LaBaugh 13.00

15-18 Male Snowboard

1 Dade Bunnell 30.16

2 Jack Lansky 29.23

3 Zack Wojtalik 27.86

4 Colby Fields 27.23

5 Lucas Lemire 16.50

15-18 Female Snowboard

1 Samantha Lansky 26.23

2 Steff O’Flaherty 16.50