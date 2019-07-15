Photos: Timberline Pro Park Sunset Session in Mt. Hood featuring Avon local Taylor Seaton

Taylor Seaton, of Avon, flies out of the halfpipe at the U.S. Freeskiing Sunset Session Friday at Timberline Ski Area on Mt. Hood in Oregon.

The Timberline Pro Park invited professional skiers to enjoy a dedicated training area with air bags, jumps and a halfpipe, seen here.

The Sunset Session capped off a weeklong U.S. Freeskiing Team camp, where members of the United States Olympic Committee joined team members to discuss and experience the team culture surrounding halfpipe skiing in the United States.

The 2019-2020 ski halfpipe season begins August 26 with the first World Cup event of the season at the NZ Winter Games in Cardrona, New Zealand.

Photos by Topher Newett.