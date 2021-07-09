Play Ball Park brings fun, history to Denver as part of All-Star Week

Kameron Bush, 12, left, his sister Ella, 14, right, and their friend Drew Williams, 13, take picture with cardboard cut-outs of the Colorado Rockies’ team picture at Play Ball Park in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on Friday, July 9, 2021. The park is a free, fan-friendly and interactive baseball festival for 2021 MLB All-Star Week.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The kid with Rockies-colored curls waited for nearly an hour outside the Denver Convention Center to experience his favorite game.

Kingston Combs, a 6-year-old baseball superfan from Denver, has missed the fun inside Coors Field. But he had a seemingly permanent grin on his face once inside Play Ball Park — a five-day MLB showcase for all things baseball. Combs was the first in line.

“We haven’t been going to games since COVID,” Combs said. “This is fun.”

The event began on Friday and marked the beginning of All-Star Week in Denver, which also includes the Home Run Derby on Monday and culminates with Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

