Prep notebook: Battle Mountain crushes Holy Family in first round of 4A state girls lacrosse tournament

Battle Mountain girls lacrosse secured the first league title in program history against Steamboat Springs on Saturday, then won its first-round playoff game against Holy Family on Tuesday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

There was no doubt who the higher-seeded team was in Tuesday’s 4A state girls lacrosse first-round playoff game in Edwards. No. 9 Battle Mountain jumped out to a 14-4 first-half lead against No. 24 Holy Family en route to a 19-7 win, setting up a date at Thompson Valley on Thursday.

Alexandra Dienst scored five goals, Piper Sassi and Izabelle Kovacik each tallied three, and Anne Hilgartner, Quincy Pribramsky and Molly Kessenich scored two goals each in the dominant performance.

The Huskies advanced out of both round one and two as a nine-seed in 2022 before falling to No. 1 Evergreen in the state quarterfinals. Last weekend, Battle Mountain secured its first 4A Mountain East championship in program history with a 9-1 league record.

Eagle Valley boys and girls lacrosse seasons come to an end

Eagle Valley’s boys and girls lacrosse squads saw their seasons come to an end after first-round losses on Tuesday. The No. 21 Lady Devils fell 14-12 to No. 12 Rampart and the No. 23-seeded boys squad lost 15-8 to No. 10 Telluride. Both teams finished 2023 with 6-10 records.

Huskies boys lacrosse pulls upset on Ponderosa

The Battle Mountain boys lacrosse team will live to see another day after upsetting Ponderosa 13-11 late Tuesday night in Parker. The Mustangs led 4-3 after the first, it was tied 6-6 at half, and the Huskies took a 9-8 lead into the fourth before closing out the win.

The Huskies advance to face a familiar foe in the second round: No. 4 Steamboat Springs. The league champions took care of Battle Mountain 6-3 in Edwards on April 7 and 15-9 in Steamboat Springs on May 5.

Tennis notes: Holy Family squeaks by Vail Christian in team state semifinals

No. 5 Vail Christian girls tennis lost its first match of the season, falling 4-3 to No. 1 Holy Family in the semifinals of the 3A team state championships on Tuesday.

Holy Family’s Annabelle Kenny defeated Annika Iverson 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles slot. Laura Baker barely got past the Saints No. 2 Summer Sveum, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) before Vail Christian’s Jessie Allen notched a three-set win in the No. 3 spot (6-1, 2-6, 6-2).

Vail Christian’s doubles lines have been practically unstoppable all season and almost came through again. The No. 3 (Jenna Elalayi and Sofie Brunner) and No. 4 teams (Sofie Elalayi and Heidi Iverson) claimed 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 and 6-2, 7-5 wins, respectively. No. 1 doubles Anna Baker and Juliet Studness fell 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 and the No. 2 team of Kamryn Mitchell and Aria Webster lost 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

Holy Family advances to face No. 3 D’Evelyn in the team state championship in Denver on May 16. The Saints will gear up for the 3A individual state tournament in Colorado Springs May 11-13, where they’ve advanced all seven lines for the second straight season.

Baseball notes: Summit takes down Battle Mountain 13-3

Fresh off splitting a weekend doubleheader against Steamboat Springs to claim its first league-win of the season, Battle Mountain traveled to Breckenridge for a rematch against Summit on Tuesday. The Tigers — second-best in the 4A Western Slope, trailing only undefeated Palisade — doomed the Huskies with big fifth-inning scoring spree — for the second consecutive time.

Leading 5-3 entering the bottom of the inning, Summit scored eight runs to finish off Battle Mountain, one week after scoring 11 runs in the same inning in the team’s matchup in Edwards.

Battle Mountain (4-13) travels to Rifle for a doubleheader on Friday before hosting Longmont on Saturday.