Prep notebook: Battle Mountain volleyball takes 3 of 4 at weekend tournament

The Battle Mountain volleyball team poses for a team photo after going 3-1 in four games at the 'Queen of the Mountain' volleyball tournament on Saturday in Edwards.

Battle Mountain won three of four games last weekend at the Queen of the Mountains volleyball tournament in Edwards. The Huskies swept Conifer, Basalt and Roaring Fork 2-0 before falling to Centaurus 2-1.

Sophomore Keena Skikverg led the team with eight kills in the 25-18, 25-13 win over Conifer to open the four-game Saturday set. Battle Mountain was balanced offensively in the 25-15, 25-15 victory over Basalt to follow, with four players recording four kills and Dulce Orona serving up seven aces. Skikverg again led the team in kills (five) as the Huskies took care of Roaring Fork 25-13, 25-15. Lily Suman and Anna Glass each added six assists apiece.

Battle Mountain (8-7) was in action against Eagle Valley (15-5) at press time. The Huskies defeated the Devils 3-2 in Edwards on Sept. 11.

Vail Mountain School won its third-straight game on Monday, defeating Soroco 25-12, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18 to improve to 6-10 on the year and 4-5 in league play. The Gore Rangers also defeated Olathe and Hayden at the end of September and haven’t lost since falling to Vail Christian 3-2 on Sept. 19. VMS traveled to Meeker (12-5) on Tuesday.

2A/1A Western Slope volleyball standings (via MaxPreps) (league record; overall record) Vail Christian 9-0; 11-2 Meeker 11-1; 12-5 Plateau Valley 10-2; 15-2 Rangely 8-3; 12-6 De Beque 6-5; 13-6 North Fork 5-5; 7-10 Olathe 5-5; 7-9 Caprock Academy 5-5; 12-6 Cedaredge 4-4; 6-10 Vail Mountain 4-5; 6-10 Grand Valley 4-6; 5-10 Hayden 3-7; 6-12 West Grand 2-9; 5-15 North Park 1-9; 4-14 Soroco 0-11; 1-18

Softball notes: Eagle Valley ousted at state tournament

Eagle Valley’s first trip to the state softball tournament since 2005 ended with consecutive losses against Riverdale Ridge and Golden on Saturday in Thornton. The No.31-seeded Devils lost to the No. 2-ranked Ravens 16-3 in the first game and were doomed by an eight-run third inning in a 15-0 loss to the Demons in the second. Eagle Valley finished the season with a 12-11 record.

Soccer notes: Vail Mountain School falls to Basalt

Rutley Heinemann scored a goal but the Vail Mountain boys soccer team dropped a home matchup with Basalt 2-1 on Friday. The Longhorns are the No. 16-ranked squad in 3A, while VMS sits at No. 2 in 2A according to the CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index. The defending state champion Gore Rangers (9-4-1) end the regular season at Delta (6-6-2) on Thursday.

Cross-country notes: Middaugh chooses Project Podium

Battle Mountain senior Porter Middaugh celebrates winning the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction last week. Middaugh covered the 5k course in 14 minutes, 38.7 seconds, the second-fastest prep time ever run for the distance on Colorado soil. Bobby Reyes/MileSplit

Battle Mountain senior Porter Middaugh, fresh off running a 14:38 5k — the second-fastest prep time ever run on Colorado soil — last week in Grand Junction, has decided to follow his older brother, Sullivan, down the USA Triathlon Project Podium path.

“Porter is currently one of the most sought after high school runners in the country but has decided to dedicate himself to training as a full time triathlete with the ultimate goal of competing as an Olympic triathlete,” Project Podium posted on its Instagram on Monday. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Project Podium family and look forward to his contribution to our program.”

The USA Triathlon men’s elite development program, based at Arizona State, is “designed to further develop top young male USA Triathlon Elite athletes and help them achieve medal performances in the Olympic Games.” Sullivan Middaugh, who graduated from Battle Mountain in 2022, has focused on draft-legal road triathlons as a member of the team, but has also won two consecutive XTERRA USA titles since becoming a member of the program. He also placed fifth at the XTERRA World Championships on Sept. 23.

Porter also has an accomplished XTERRA resume: he’s won the last two XTERRA USA amateur titles. At the 2023 XTERRA USA championships last August in Beaver Creek, he finished fifth overall and was the second American (behind his older brother). His time was 12 minutes faster than his 2022 mark and only 83-seconds off of Sullivan’s 2022 XTERRA USA championship-winning time. When asked how long it will be until he’s the one pushing his brother, Porter replied after that Aug. 26 race, “I don’t know, hopefully as soon as possible.”