Prep notebook: Beuche skis to big victory in final regular season Nordic race at Gold Run

Addie Beuche won the 5-kilometer skate race at the Gold Run Nordic Center by almost 30-seconds as Battle Mountain cruised to a team victory in the final regular season race of the year.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain made a statement in the final Colorado High School Ski League regular season race on Thursday. The defending overall (Alpine and Nordic) state ski champions placed four girls in the top-10 to win the 5-kilometer skate event at Gold Run Nordic Center by 31 points.

“In all of my years of coaching high school Nordic, this is the first time that I have ever had four finishers in the top 10,” Battle Mountain coach Jeff Apps stated, noting that none of those four are seniors. Juniors Lindsey Whitton (16:01.78) and Kira Hower (16:33.47) and sophomore Bella Williams (17:04.31) came in third, fifth and ninth, respectively.

“Love the depth and strength of our team.”

Addie Beuche won the individual start crown for the Huskies in a time of 15 minutes, 15.25 seconds, almost 30 seconds ahead of Summit star Ella Hagen in a 72-skier field.

“The course at Gold Run was in great shape and very fast yesterday. Addie finished very strong as she has been working very hard this year on her Nordic skiing and today was one of the payoffs,” Apps said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



When asked how this team stacks up to past groups, Apps recalled the 2019 state championship team. Grace Johnson, Naomi and Liz Harding and Gabby Gully often battled in the top-5 of meets and placed third, fourth, fifth and 13th in the skate state meet in the blizzard which blanketed Durango that year. “But yesterday’s results of finishing 1-3-5-9 are really, really special,” he said.

Eagle Valley placed seventh as a team (146 points), led by Ava Bergsten (17:54) in 19th, Emma Bergsten (18:47.24) in 28th and Justine St. John in 31st (18:54.34). Vail Mountain School placed 10th as a team with 92 points.

On the boys side, Lake County’s Jace Peters (13:17.07) bested Gray Barker by five seconds for the individual win and Battle Mountain’s Kyle Ross was the top local finisher in sixth (13:53.63). Battle Mountain had four boys in the top 20 and snuck by Vail Mountain School in the team scoring, 190 to 185. The Gore Rangers trio of Will Brunner, Mason Cruz-Abrams and Cyrus Creasy placed ninth, 10th and 15th, respectively. The Devils were led by Tyler Blair (28th) and Ethan Barber (29th) and placed seventh. There were 106 athletes in Thursday’s field — top 20 and team results can be found on VailDaily.com.

The state Nordic ski championships will be at Frisco Nordic Center. The 5k individual skate start is Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (girls) and 3:15 p.m. (boys) on Thursday, Feb. 16, with the 5k classic mass start going off Friday at 2:30 p.m. (girls) and 3:15 p.m. (boys).

“Very excited for next week’s state meet and looking forward to seeing what these student-athletes can do at the Frisco Nordic Center,” Apps said, adding praise for his assistant coaches Christian Apps and Innes and Lisa Isom and team manager Katelyn Caudill.

“While Nordic is an individual sport, I am really happy for what the Battle Mountain Nordic team has done. These kids are tough! It’s less than 15 degrees out and these kids are out there racing in thin tights and getting it done.”

Gold Run Nordic individual results Boys 5k skate – top 20 (place, name, school, time, points) 1 Jace Peters LCHS 13:17.07 – 60

2 Gray Barker MPHS 13:22.11 – 59

3 Evan Morrison EHS 13:22.97 – 58

4 James Sowers* SUM 13:39.43 – 57

5 Carter Niemkiewicz SUM 13:41.58 – 56

6 Kyle Ross BMHS 13:53.63 – 55

7 Roan Varble SUM 13:54.78 – 54

8 Kai Oppito SUM 13:56.91 – 53

9 Will Brunner VMS 13:58.67 – 52

10 Mason Cruz-Abrams VMS 14:03.29 – 51

11 Dane Jensen MPHS 14:08.27 – 50

12 Josiah Horning LCHS 14:10.30 – 49

13 Finn Sullivan BMHS 14:15.84 – 48

14 Kyle Vogelbacher MPHS 14:19.56 – 47

15 Cyrus Creasy VMS 14:22.04 – 46

16 Miles Mckenzie BMHS 14:24.77 – 45

17 Trace Fondy PSD 14:25.51 – 44

18 Ewan Gallagher MPHS 14:25.95 – 43

19 Theo Krueger* BMHS 14:33.62 – 42

20 Jackson Menand PSD 14:40.04 – 41 Girls 5k skate – top 20 (place, name, school, time, points) 1 Addison Beuche BMHS 15:15.25 – 60

2 Ella Hagen SUM 15:44.34 – 59

3 Lindsey Whitton* BMHS 16:01.78 – 58

4 Sylvia Brower MPHS 16:09.60 – 57

5 Kira Hower BMHS 16:33.47 – 56

6 Brynna Lenhard LCHS 16:45.75 – 55

7 Wren Capra SSHS 16:49.70 – 54

8 Annika Beighey PSD 16:59.73 – 53

9 Bella Williams BMHS 17:04.31 – 52

10 Ellayna Potter PSD 17:16.89 – 51

11 Julia Diaz ASP 17:23.60 – 50

12 Violet Hill LCHS 17:24.83 – 49

13 Indigo Olsen LCHS 17:33.08 – 48

14 Molly Reeder BMHS 17:33.29

15 Niamh Nelson SUM 17:35.36 – 47

16 Annie Kuhns MPHS 17:36.31 – 46

17 Haley Miller MPHS 17:39.81 – 45

18 Haley Mckenzie BMHS 17:53.94

19 Ava Bergsten EVHS 17:54.64 – 44

20 Clara Kirr* LCHS 18:03.63 – 43

Gold Run Nordic team scores Girls Battle Mt. 226 Lake County 195 Middle Park 190 Poudre 183 Summit 179 Steamboat 152 Eagle Valley 146 Aspen 131 Nederland 125 Vail Mt. 92 Evergreen 85 Boys Summit 220 Middle Park 199 Battle Mt. 190 Vail Mt. 185 Lake County 165 Poudre 159 Eagle Valley 142 Evergreen 125 Aspen 113 Steamboat 108 Nederland 98

Basketball notes: Glenwood Springs takes down Eagle Valley

Glenwood Springs swept Eagle Valley in a battle of undefeated league records on Thursday night in Gypsum. The Lady Demons improved to 14-6 overall and 4-0 in the 5A Western Slope with a 75-30 win over the Lady Devils in the first game. Then, Glenwood Springs nipped Eagle Valley 69-67 in the boys game to hand the Devils their first league loss as well.

The girls (8-10 overall, 3-1 league) host Palisade on Tuesday before a rematch with Glenwood Springs next Friday. The boys (9-10 overall, 3-1 league), have an identical schedule.

Boxing notes: Muruato moves on to Silver Gloves national championship

Eagle boxer, David Muruato, earned a decision in a hard-fought victory over last year’s national Silver Gloves champion, Dayton Eagle Bull, on Thursday evening in the semifinals at the National Silver Gloves in Independence, Missouri. With the victory, Muruato advances to the finals on Saturday for a chance at winning the 11-12 years old, 114-pound national title.

Muruato kept Bull on the outside on the defensive in the first round, thanks to a southpaw stance. In the second and third rounds, he reverted back to an orthodox stance, which allowed his opponent to become more aggressive. It turned the bout into an inside brawl. Scoring with numerous body blows, Muruato was able to out-hustle Eagle Bull and emerge with the victory.

From left to right: coach Mike Pisciotta, boxer David Muruato, and coach Omar Muruato.

Special to the Daily

Saturday’s championship bouts begin at 10:30 a.m. Muruato will face Sloan Olbeter of Region 2 (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania) in the national title bout.