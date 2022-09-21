Prep notebook: Demons nip Devils and Tigers take Huskies

Battle Mountain fell to Summit 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Soccer: Eagle Valley lost its first game of the year on Tuesday night, falling to Glenwood Springs 1-0 in overtime. Gael Mondragon notched the game’s only goal to give the Demons (2-4-1) the win. Eagle Valley (8-1-1) is at Grand Junction Central on Friday for a non-league matchup.

The Devils are 4-1-1 in the league, tied for first with Summit, which garnered a key Western Slope League win in Edwards on Tuesday night, taking down the Huskies 3-2.

Fabian Cuevas, Owen Gallo and Alex Espinoza each scored goals to put the Tigers up 3-0, but the Huskies rallied to within one.

Battle Mountain is 2-2-1 in the league. The Huskies are at Atlas Preparatory School on Friday.

Vail Mountain School got first-half goals from Nolan Kim and Mason Renick, but a 2-1 lead at the break ended in a 4-2 loss for the Gore Rangers on Tuesday in Carbondale against Roaring Fork. Foster Hayes notched two goals for the Rams, who also received scoring contributions from Jacob Barlow and Jose Canas.

VMS fell to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in league play. They travel to Moffat County Sept. 29.

Volleyball: Eagle Valley girls volleyball swept Glenwood Springs at home on Tuesday night, defeating the Demons 25-18, 25-15, 25-22. The Demons came into the game with a 9-1 overall record.

Head coach Mike Garvey said his team overcame six service errors in both the first and third sets. He added that it was “an emotional evening” as the Eagle Valley seniors led a suicide awareness night which honored a friend who passed away in seventh grade. Glenwood Springs shared in the team’s support in wearing yellow for the evening.

With the win, the Devils maintained their lead in the 4A Western Slope League with a 4-0 record. They haven’t dropped a set against a league opponent yet this year.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

On Thursday, they’ll travel to Edwards to take on Battle Mountain. The Huskies remained undefeated in league play as well after taking down Summit 3-2 on the road Tuesday night. Battle Mountain cruised in the first two sets, winning 25-19 and 25-15, but had to deal with a stout Summit rally in the third and fourth. The Tigers forced a fifth set by going 25-12, 25-20.

“We kind of tried to forget the first two sets and worked to not give up,” Summit junior Shannon Reed told Cody Jones in regard to the team’s comeback.

“We always say foot on the gas to keep pushing in order to get the win. We never gave up, and we kept pushing the whole time. It is disappointing that we lost, but we all learned from it.”

From there an evenly matched fifth ended with the Huskies on top, 15-13, to set up a showdown for Thursday’s rivalry game in Edwards.

Softball: Eagle Valley softball defeated Rifle 17-16 on Tuesday night in Gypsum to improve to 7-7 on the year and 1-1 in league play. Rifle falls to 8-3. The Devils head to Aspen on Thursday before returning to Gypsum to face Montrose this Saturday. Palisade (11-2 overall, 2-0 league) is the top team in the 4A Western Slope; Eagle Valley faces the Bulldogs on Oct. 5.