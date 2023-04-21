Prep notebook: Devils boys lacrosse end losing streak with win over Demons

Eagle Valley ended a six-game losing streak with a 10-7 win over Glenwood Springs on Thursday.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley boys lacrosse team defeated Glenwood Springs 10-7 on Thursday in Gypsum to end a six-game losing streak. The Devils scored five third-quarter goals to break away after a 2-2 halftime score.

Peter Boyd had three goals and two assists, Ian Bibler scored twice, and Owen Taylor, Declan Kelly, Trevyn Delong, Julius Petersen and Alexander Smiley also scored in the balanced team effort. Eagle Valley (5-7 overall, 4-6 league) isw off next week before traveling to Glenwood Springs for the May 2 rematch.

Molly Kessenich scored five goals to lead Battle Mountain to a 10-8 road win over Aspen on Thursday as the Huskies rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to league-leading Roaring Fork (7-1 overall, 5-0 league). The Huskies, who built a 4-2 first-half lead, also received two goals from freshman Kate Kovacik and scores from three other freshmen: Palmer Ulvestad, Izzy Kovacik and Isabelle Adochio.

Battle Mountain (9-3 overall, 7-1 league) host Denver South on April 29 and Roaring Fork on May 2.

Baseball notes: Huskies push Palisade in doubleheader and Devils fall to Grand Junction Central

Battle Mountain dropped a doubleheader with Palisade on Thursday, falling to the Bulldogs 9-1 and 2-1 on the road. Cooper Irwin went 4-for-4 to lead Battle Mountain in the second game and Blake Roberts drove in Franco Moreno in the top of the fourth to make it 2-1. Palisade, which leads the 4A Western Slope with a 7-0 league record, held on for the victory behind the pitching of Easton Embrey, who closed out the game with three strikeouts and no runs allowed in three innings.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Huskies (1-10) host Roaring Fork (6-4) next Monday at 3 p.m. in Edwards.

Eagle Valley lost on the road to Grand Junction Central 8-0 on Thursday to fall to 6-5 overall. Warrior junior Ryland Nostrand struck out 13 in seven-innings of one-hit baseball. The Devils, who are still 3-0 in league play, host Sand Creek on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Soccer notes: Eagle Valley ties Glenwood Springs, falls to Roaring Fork

Addison Mandeville and Kassandra Carpenter each scored as Eagle Valley tied Glenwood Springs 2-2 on Tuesday. The Devils followed that up with a 2-0 road loss to Roaring Fork on Thursday. Eagle Valley (4-7-2 overall, 2-4-2) has a break before hosting Battle Mountain (8-2-2 overall, 5-1-2, league) on May 2.