Prep notebook: Devils girls soccer falls to Palisade
No. 10 Vail Mountain School picks up win over No. 6 Steamboat Springs in boys lacrosse
Ryan Pomeroy scored two goals to lead Palisade over Eagle Valley 4-0 Tuesday in Gypsum. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 in league play, good for second in the standings, as the Devils fell to 3-6-1 overall and 1-4-1 in the 4A Western Slope.
Mia De Villegas-Decker and Keylei Dobranksy each scored goals for the Bulldogs as well, and Taylor Balding had three assists in the win.
Eagle Valley is at Battle Mountain on Saturday. The league-leading Huskies, meanwhile, tied Glenwood Springs 1-1 on Tuesday. Molly Reeder scored a second-half goal, with Monica Duran coming through with the assist, to tie things up.
The Huskies are now 8-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 in league-play, with a crucial matchup at home against Palisade on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Lacrosse notes: Vail Mountain downs Steamboat Springs
No. 10 Vail Mountain School picked up its fourth win in a row on Tuesday, knocking off No. 6 Steamboat Springs 10-9 in Vail. It was the Sailor’s second loss of the year as VMS improved to 6-2 overall and 6-2 in league-play.
Support Local Journalism
The Gore Rangers will look to continue their winning ways at Summit on April 24.
Battle Mountain rallied from a 7-3 half-time deficit against Fruita Monument at home on Tuesday night, but ultimately couldn’t finish the deal, falling to the Wildcats 8-7.
Garret Ast led the Huskies with three goals and Thomas Dekanich added a goal and four assists. Bergen Drummet, Hunter Roach and Jack Pryor also scored for Battle Mountain, which fell to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the 4A Western Slope. The Huskies are at Eagle Valley on Friday.