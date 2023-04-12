Prep notebook: Devils girls soccer falls to Palisade

Sydney Webster, a Junior defender on the Eagle Valley girls soccer team, tosses in a free throw during the Devils' loss to Palisade on Tuesday.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Ryan Pomeroy scored two goals to lead Palisade over Eagle Valley 4-0 Tuesday in Gypsum. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 in league play, good for second in the standings, as the Devils fell to 3-6-1 overall and 1-4-1 in the 4A Western Slope.

Alondra Ruiz, an Eagle Valley sophomore forward, shoots for a goal during Tuesday’s game against Palisade in Gypsum.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Mia De Villegas-Decker and Keylei Dobranksy each scored goals for the Bulldogs as well, and Taylor Balding had three assists in the win.

Senior midfielder Gabby Monroe fires a penalty kick during the Devils game against Palisade on Tuesday.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley is at Battle Mountain on Saturday. The league-leading Huskies, meanwhile, tied Glenwood Springs 1-1 on Tuesday. Molly Reeder scored a second-half goal, with Monica Duran coming through with the assist, to tie things up.

The Huskies are now 8-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 in league-play, with a crucial matchup at home against Palisade on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Lacrosse notes: Vail Mountain downs Steamboat Springs

No. 10 Vail Mountain School picked up its fourth win in a row on Tuesday, knocking off No. 6 Steamboat Springs 10-9 in Vail. It was the Sailor’s second loss of the year as VMS improved to 6-2 overall and 6-2 in league-play.

The Gore Rangers will look to continue their winning ways at Summit on April 24.

Battle Mountain rallied from a 7-3 half-time deficit against Fruita Monument at home on Tuesday night, but ultimately couldn’t finish the deal, falling to the Wildcats 8-7.

Garret Ast led the Huskies with three goals and Thomas Dekanich added a goal and four assists. Bergen Drummet, Hunter Roach and Jack Pryor also scored for Battle Mountain, which fell to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the 4A Western Slope. The Huskies are at Eagle Valley on Friday.