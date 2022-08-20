Prep notebook: Drever wins Central Warrior Invitational as area runners open season

Jake Drever (right) opened up his 2022 campaign with a win at the Central Warrior Invitational on Saturday in Grand Junction.

Cross-country > Senior Jake Drever separated from a pack of Central Grand Junction and Durango runners before the first mile and never looked back, cruising to a convincing 18-second win in Eagle Valley’s first cross-country meet of the year Saturday in Grand Junction. The senior covered The Trails at Matchett Park course in 15 minutes and 24 seconds.

“I was really happy; we were excited to get our feet wet and get out there,” head coach Melinda Brandt said. On that note — the race was shortened from a full 5K (3.1 miles) to three miles on account of the previous nights’ massive rain storm. Regardless, the Devils were quick.

“We were looking for some fast times today,” Brandt said, noting that Drever’s time safely converts to a sub-16-minute 5K.

“They know where they’re at and we definitely continue our training with some great updated data and know where they stand.”

The Devils nearly won the boys team battle as well, thanks in large part to a standout varsity debut from Dylan Blair (16:28.06) in seventh, with junior Cooper Filmore (16:35.31) hot on his heals in eighth.

Armando Fuentes and Dylan Blair compete in Saturday’s Central Warrior Invitational in Grand Junction.

“That’s a phenomenal debut,” Brandt said of Blair’s race. “He’s got a pretty significant last name, right?”

In regards to Filmore and Blair working together, Brandt said, “I think they will be great teammates to pace and push each other.”

Eagle Valley freshman Dylan Blair ran a 16:28 three-mile in his first high school race Saturday at the Central Warrior Invitational in Grand Junction.

Central Grand Junction’s runners went 2-3-6-10-17 for a final score of 38 while the Devils finished 1-7-8-14-15 to score 45 points.

Charlie Schafer (17:13.00), Armando Fuentes (17:22.60) and Tyler Blair (17:27.46) were finished 14, 15, and 16th respectively. The course narrowed immediately after the start, and the trio didn’t get out hard enough to stay connected to a group of Fruita and Durango runners who would finish 20-30 seconds ahead of the Devils’ pack.

“We definitely need to work on getting out of the gates and bringing our pack with us,” Brandt said.

“I think we always have room to grow — I think closing that gap will be our focus.”

On the girls’ side, Ellie Shroll finished 12th in 21:01.06.

“She had two great workouts this week; she just gives consistent effort all the time,” Brandt said of her top runner who ended up first amongst 4A region 1 competitors.

“She improved so much over last year, so we’re excited to see what she does this year. With each workout she builds that confidence that she does belong competing with those top varsity girls.”

Senior Addison Marsh (23:36.37) was the only other Devil to race in the varsity competition. After “losing so many seniors that really contributed for a long period of time,” Brandt elected to split the roster between junior varsity and varsity races for the opener.

“We wanted to keep that pack together to grow and develop them today,” she said. The Hoss Award, given out by the boys team to the MVP of the girls team — and vice-versa — went to Olivia Ingoldsby, who took two-minutes off of her two-mile time trial time to place third overall in the 3200-meter junior varsity race, her first as a high school student.

“I think our girls team is definitely learning what they’re capable of,” Brandt said.

“I’m really excited for what will come about in the next couple of weeks as they jump into those varsity races.”

For those keeping track, Jackson Filmore won the junior varsity boys race to claim his share of the weekly award.

“I think we always have room to grow,” the coach concluded.

“At these early meets we get to see how the team is performing and the things we need to work on.”

Softball > Battle Mountain fell 16-0 against Rifle on Thursday. The Huskies dropped to 0-2 after the league opener. They’ll travel to Denver East Tuesday and don’t return for a home game until Sept. 8 against Basalt.

Soccer > Nolan Kim scored a goal and had an assist, Ross Bradbury notched a goal and Rutley Heinemann scored on a penalty kick goal to help Vail Mountain boys soccer cruise to a season-opening 3-2 win over Rifle on Saturday. The Gore Rangers play Colorado Academy on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Vail for their home opener.

This story will be updated throughout the day.